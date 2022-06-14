ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Entertainment at Oswego’s PrairieFest June 16-19

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

Oswego’s annual PrairieFest will be Thursday through Saturday, June 16-19, at 91 Plank Drive in Oswego. Admission, parking and events are...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oswego, IL

Oswego is a fast-growing village approximately 45 miles west of Chicago. It's on the gorgeous banks of the Fox River and offers numerous parks with distinctive features. There are also various restaurant establishments worth visiting where you may appreciate and relish multiple cuisines. After restorations, the downtown is now a...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

School board member responds to village outrage

During an intense Oswego Village Board meeting this week, trustees voiced their disappointment about comments made at the last Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting. Both sides are attempting to fix a student vehicle parking problem in the Prescott Mill subdivision adjacent to Oswego East High School. Despite...
OSWEGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Oswego, IL
Society
City
Oswego, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Village Board accuses Oswego SD 308 of spreading misinformation

This time it was the Oswego Village Board’s turn. In the continuing dilemma of about 90 Oswego East High School students parking their cars in the Prescott Mill Subdivision on a school day, on Tuesday night, the Oswego Village Board debated with Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin.
OSWEGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Vassar
The Voice

Juneteenth flag-raising in Aurora

The city government of Aurora, in collaboration with the Aurora African-American Heritage Advisory Board, and the Aurora Divine 9 Alliance, will be hosts to its inaugural Juneteenth flag-raising next at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena Boulevard. In June 2021, Juneteenth was signed into...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Plano Juneteenth celebration June 19

Plano’s second annual Juneteenth celebration will be held Sunday, June 19 next to Emily G. Johns School at 430 Mitchell Drive in Plano. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the festivities will start at noon. Those who attend can celebrate freedom and family with a day of relaxation, food, fun. The free event is open to everyone.
PLANO, IL
The Voice

Inaugural Aurora Pollinator Festival this month

Bees, butterflies, and other animals that pollinate plants and crops in Illinois are vanishing from ecosystems at an alarming rate. Phillips Park Zoo is helping to solve the problem by launching several new initiatives to protect precious pollinators, including expanding pollinator habitats, installing research gardens, and as host to the inaugural Aurora Pollinator Festival this month.
AURORA, IL
thefirstward.net

Stick a fork in Richard Irvin, he’s done!

Considering this writer was a crucial part of Richard Irvin’s first successful mayoral run, a number of friends/readers asked me if I was going to savage the Mayor throughout his gubernatorial campaign. Though that would’ve been a fascinating proposition, I’d explain that I’d already covered most of his malfeasance, and beyond my February 3rd column, it was simply a matter of sitting back and watching his predictable hoisting at the hands of his own petard.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Prairiefest#American#Material Issue#Carolina Pine#The Bench Press
geneva.il.us

RiverPark Concert Series Brings Family Fun To Geneva

Geneva’s RiverPark Summer Concert Series returns to provide four free nights of entertainment along the Fox River. The concerts will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 10, 17, and 24 at River Park, located at North River Lane and Peyton Street just north of State Street. The programs, which will take place at the park’s stone amphitheater, are sponsored by the City of Geneva’s Cultural Arts Commission.
The Voice

Barbecue for LGBTQIA+ families

St. David’s Episcopal Church, 701 N., Randall Rd., Aurora, will be host to a barbecue for LGBTQIA+ families and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The public is invited. A $5 donation is requested. Reservations are requested. Please send E-mail to rector@saintdavidsofaurora.com. The church is...
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Summer Fun Fest Returns In Big Way To Oglesby

Oglesby is about to dive head first into summer. The city's annual Fun Fest returns Thursday and runs through Sunday. There's live music, a beer garden, a carnival, town-wide garage sales, a vendor show and a party in the park. Oglesby Summer Fun Fest wraps up Sunday night with fireworks.
OGLESBY, IL
The Voice

Norman Rebenstorf

Carousel Events VeteransBirthdayNorman RebenstorfWorld War II. World War II Navy Veteran Norman Rebenstorf celebrates his 99th. He's part of America's greatest generation, June 11, this Aurora veteran enjoyed a great birthday celebration. World War II Navy Veteran Norman Rebenstorf was honored for his 99th birthday with a mini-parade in front of his residential nursing home on Aurora's West Side.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Voice

St. David's Episcopal Church

Events ReligionLGBTQIA+PicnicSt. David's Episcopal Church. St. David’s Episcopal Church, 701 N., Randall Rd., Aurora, will be host to a barbecue for LGBTQIA+ families and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The public is invited. A $5 donation is requested. Reservations are requested. Please send E-mail to rector@saintdavidsofaurora.com. The church is host...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Kane County Master Garden grows help

There are inspirational ways to grow vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs, and native plants at the Kane County Master Gardener Idea Garden in St. Charles. Trained University of Illinois Extension volunteers will be host to three Summer open houses to share growing ideas and expertise. Visitors are welcome to tour the...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy