Knox County, OH

Knox County Cooling Stations

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the high heat index and lack of electricity, there are a few cooling station options in Knox Co. AIr Conditioned...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox Pages

Thousands of Knox County residents still powerless 2 days after storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands of Knox County residents woke up in the dark Thursday for the third day in a row, as electricity remains scarce following Monday night's storm. Online outage maps and recent statements from Knox County's four main electrical providers – American Electric Power, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate that approximately 7,000 customers remained without power at sunrise Thursday.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

STORM UPDATE: 20,000 Still Without Power in 3 Local Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 20,000 power customers remain in the dark in storm-ravaged areas of Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties. As of Thursday at 5 a.m., AEP had 5100 outages in Wayne, 4400 in Holmes and 3700 in Tuscarawas. As of Wednesday night, 9000 homes...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 83, helps with Knox County storm cleanup

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Many in central Ohio have been without power for about 24 hours, and in some places, it’s not expected to be back for days. The region is also seeing the hottest weather of the year so far. AEP’s outage map shows almost 60 percent of AEP’s customers in the county […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Storm damage reported in Marion, Morrow counties

MARION — A strong early summer storm brought rain, lightning, and high winds through Marion and Morrow counties Monday night. Downed power lines and fallen trees are being reported in both counties, according to sources. Damage in Marion along the Vernon Heights Boulevard area was extensive. Other parts of...
MARION, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 927 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 OHZ029>031-037-038-047-162130- /O.CON.KCLE.HT.Y.0002.220616T1500Z-220616T2200Z/ Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- Including the cities of Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Mount Gilead, Cardington, Millersburg, Killbuck, and Mount Vernon 927 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Morrow, Holmes and Knox Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

UPDATE: Thousands in Knox County without power after late-night storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands in Knox County woke up without electricity Tuesday, following an overnight storm that ravaged north central Ohio with high winds and torrential rainfall. Numbers from Knox County's four main electrical providers – AEP, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate more...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornados confirmed in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County earlier this week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. Monday near Chesterville, Morrow County, and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of the tornado, […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Knox County endures brutal summer storm

We asked, and you delivered. Knox Pages on Tuesday to share photos from their corner of the community, following a storm Monday night that left thousands powerless. The goal was to tell the best, most comprehensive story of how this storm impacted Knox County – and to do so visually, through the eyes of the community's citizens.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 432 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022 OHZ028>031-038-047-151645- /O.CON.KCLE.EH.W.0001.220615T1400Z-220616T0100Z/ Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Holmes-Knox- Including the cities of Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Millersburg, Killbuck, and Mount Vernon 432 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Tuscarawas County Sheriff: Gnadenhutten suffered significant storm damage

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the Village of Gnadenhutten suffered significant damage in Tuesday’s overnight storms. Dozens of trees came crashing down, bringing down power lines and also damaging homes and vehicles. “Those who do not have necessary legitimate business there need...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Some AEP customers remain without power Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the power company that supplies electricity to a large part of central Ohio, said it expected all customers to have their power restored by Thursday morning. In a news release Wednesday, AEP said crews made “significant progress” repairing damaged lines that bring the power into the Columbus area. With those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three-alarm fire in northwest Columbus

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two firefighters are being treated for heat exposure after battling a fire at a Dublin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3O1sx55.
DUBLIN, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alum Creek Lake drowning victim identified

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus. Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span. Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH

