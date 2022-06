(INDIANAPOLIS) – Police and prosecutors are getting ready for the end of Indiana’s handgun permit requirement in two-and-a-half weeks. Indiana will become the 24th state without a permit requirement on July 1. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says he’s been attending community meetings with police to let people know officers may handle traffic stops differently, because without a database of permitholders, they’ll be in the dark about whether a driver has a gun.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO