Iowa invests $100 million in federal funds toward school security, mental health

By Robin Opsahl (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa will allocate $100 million in federal funds toward school security and mental health programs, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday. She proposed the investment, which includes no gun control measures, for prevention of school shootings and other violence, she said at a news conference. The plan starts with the...

WHO 13

Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is providing peace of mind to some […]
Iowa Governor Signs Ban on Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for School Attendance

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
New coalition launches in response to Iowa gun amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Supreme Court overturns ruling creating constitutional abortion right

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling, but the Supreme Court disagreed.
Election 2022: Nebraska’s First Lady endorses Democrat Pansing-Brooks for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor and his wife seem to be standing on opposite sides of the aisle when it comes to Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Susanne Shore, First Lady of Nebraska, endorsed Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks to be the state’s next representative for the seat formerly occupied by Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned the position in March after he was found guilty of campaign finance violations and lying to the FBI.
Nebraska DHHS disperse 4th round of P-EBT benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services started to disburse P-EBT benefits for eligible families Thursday. DHHS dispersed a one-time P-EBT payment for families in March. According to the release, families that qualify for the fourth round of P-EBT and already have a P-EBT card...
Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom’s brother found dead in Texas home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday afternoon, representatives of Sen. Brett Lindstrom confirmed information in an Omaha World-Herald article regarding the unexpected death of his brother, Tyler Lindstrom. Tyler Lindstrom, 39, was found dead in the kitchen of his Austin, Texas, home after neighbors called for a welfare check...
Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening election official

A Nebraska man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, admitting he posted threatening messages about an election official in Colorado. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, told a federal judge that he posted the messages on Instagram after the 2020 election. According to court documents, one said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?”
