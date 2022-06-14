Estill County’s Emma Winkle named 2022 Miss Kentucky Softball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -South Laurel’s football program will have a new leader at the helm this fall. Allen Mitchell was named as the new head football coach on Friday. He will replace Jep Irwin who was recently named the South Laurel athletic director. Mitchell has served as assistant football...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard and his North Laurel Jaguars took the court in Shelbyville in front of Coach Cal and KT Turner at the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout. “It’s been a great offseason being able to get out on the road. Everything’s normal now without COVID and everything like that,” said Sheppard. “You got to enjoy it while it lasts and this is also my last high school summer so I get to enjoy it with friends I’ve been friends with my whole life.”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students from the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort worked together to create a horse for LexArt’s Horse Mania. Friday, they got to come to Lexington and see their horse on display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. The Stewart Home is a residential school,...
Effective: 2022-06-17 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Anderson; Bath; Bell; Boone; Bourbon; Boyd; Boyle; Bracken; Breathitt; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Cumberland; Elliott; Estill; Fayette; Fleming; Floyd; Franklin; Gallatin; Garrard; Grant; Green; Greenup; Harlan; Harrison; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Kenton; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lewis; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Marion; Martin; Mason; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Nicholas; Owen; Owsley; Pendleton; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Robertson; Rockcastle; Rowan; Russell; Scott; Taylor; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 383 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ANDERSON BATH BELL BOONE BOURBON BOYD BOYLE BRACKEN BREATHITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY CLINTON CUMBERLAND ELLIOTT ESTILL FAYETTE FLEMING FLOYD FRANKLIN GALLATIN GARRARD GRANT GREEN GREENUP HARLAN HARRISON JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KENTON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LEWIS LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARION MARTIN MASON MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN NICHOLAS OWEN OWSLEY PENDLETON PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROBERTSON ROCKCASTLE ROWAN RUSSELL SCOTT TAYLOR WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE WOODFORD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer is starting off extra hot this year in Kentucky. Several entities, including WLKY, have partnered up to give away free fans to those who may be more vulnerable to the heat. Those eligible are anyone 60 years or older, anyone with a physical disability and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Juneteenth is on Sunday, but the celebrations in the area are starting early. This is just the second year that Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal holiday. People in Kentucky are celebrating in all different ways this weekend. Valerie Scott is one organizer in...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky basketball player and radio color analyst Mike Pratt died this morning. He was 73. Pratt was not just a phenomenal athlete that played basketball with Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer Dan Issel and under Hall of Fame coach Adolph Rupp, he was a member of the community.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
The names of two women who were found dead inside of a home on Wednesday night were released by the Kentucky State Police. The bodies were discovered in the Lost Creek area of Breathitt County. According to officials, 77-year-old Brenda Mullins and 76-year-old Sharon White were inside of a home.
Recently, a Perry County couple received a big surprise after winning big from a $5 scratch-off ticket. Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie Smith, of Hazard, were running errands on Sunday, June 5, when they stopped for gas and bought Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets. That stop paid off big after Kayla Smith scratched off a ticket worth $100,000.
An elderly eastern Kentucky man who failed to return home from a hunting trip has been found alive. Darrell Carter, 75, was found Wednesday night at approximately 8:00 alive by a farmer checking his fields, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. Carter, who had been hunting in mountainous terrain in dangerously high temperatures, was dehydrated and had suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise in good health. He was transported to Baptist Health Corbin.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now. All 160 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Parking is $10. It’s the...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky sports community is mourning the loss of a legend. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Mike Pratt died Thursday night after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73. Pratt was diagnosed with the disease in 2019. He was a former Kentucky basketball...
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A heat advisory has torched the region throughout this week. In response, some counties are opening cooling centers to protect people from the weather. “The last thing that we want is our small children, our elderly folks out here in the community to be out...
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 3:30 P.M. UPDATE ***. Kentucky State Police released the names of two women found dead Wednesday night. The two women were found in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. Police said 77-year-old Brenda Mullins and 76-year-old Sharon White were inside a home. According...
WILMORE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A shortage of new hires is being felt in almost every industry, but the problem is now affecting our public protection. As larger communities struggle to find more police officers – hiring pains are being felt even worse in smaller communities. Wilmore’s 9-person...
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Berea. KY?. Nestled along the Cumberland Plateau, Berea is regarded as the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky thanks to its deep roots in arts and crafts. This town encompasses over 8,000 acres of vibrant flora and...
Does it feel like your allergies have gotten worse during the heat wave?. WATCH | Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic. The Woodford County Fiscal Court just launched a new campaign.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some drivers in our southern counties will have another place to go closer to home to get their drivers licenses renewed and the soon to be required REAL IDs. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional office will open in Pineville.
