Estill County, KY

Estill County’s Emma Winkle named 2022 Miss Kentucky Softball

By Courtney Layne Brewer
wymt.com
 3 days ago

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading the Lady Engineers to a 14th Region...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

wymt.com

South Laurel announces new head football coach

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -South Laurel’s football program will have a new leader at the helm this fall. Allen Mitchell was named as the new head football coach on Friday. He will replace Jep Irwin who was recently named the South Laurel athletic director. Mitchell has served as assistant football...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘You got to enjoy it while it lasts’: Reed Sheppard takes in last high school summer

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard and his North Laurel Jaguars took the court in Shelbyville in front of Coach Cal and KT Turner at the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout. “It’s been a great offseason being able to get out on the road. Everything’s normal now without COVID and everything like that,” said Sheppard. “You got to enjoy it while it lasts and this is also my last high school summer so I get to enjoy it with friends I’ve been friends with my whole life.”
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Student artists tour Horse Mania Post Parade in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students from the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort worked together to create a horse for LexArt’s Horse Mania. Friday, they got to come to Lexington and see their horse on display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. The Stewart Home is a residential school,...
LEXINGTON, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Anderson, Bath, Bell, Boone, Bourbon, Boyd, Boyle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Anderson; Bath; Bell; Boone; Bourbon; Boyd; Boyle; Bracken; Breathitt; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Cumberland; Elliott; Estill; Fayette; Fleming; Floyd; Franklin; Gallatin; Garrard; Grant; Green; Greenup; Harlan; Harrison; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Kenton; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lewis; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Marion; Martin; Mason; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Nicholas; Owen; Owsley; Pendleton; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Robertson; Rockcastle; Rowan; Russell; Scott; Taylor; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 383 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ANDERSON BATH BELL BOONE BOURBON BOYD BOYLE BRACKEN BREATHITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY CLINTON CUMBERLAND ELLIOTT ESTILL FAYETTE FLEMING FLOYD FRANKLIN GALLATIN GARRARD GRANT GREEN GREENUP HARLAN HARRISON JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KENTON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LEWIS LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARION MARTIN MASON MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN NICHOLAS OWEN OWSLEY PENDLETON PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROBERTSON ROCKCASTLE ROWAN RUSSELL SCOTT TAYLOR WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE WOODFORD
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Central Ky. communities prepping for Juneteenth celebrations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Juneteenth is on Sunday, but the celebrations in the area are starting early. This is just the second year that Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal holiday. People in Kentucky are celebrating in all different ways this weekend. Valerie Scott is one organizer in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Locals remember former UK basketball player Mike Pratt

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky basketball player and radio color analyst Mike Pratt died this morning. He was 73. Pratt was not just a phenomenal athlete that played basketball with Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer Dan Issel and under Hall of Fame coach Adolph Rupp, he was a member of the community.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Names Released For Women Who Died In Breathitt County Home

The names of two women who were found dead inside of a home on Wednesday night were released by the Kentucky State Police. The bodies were discovered in the Lost Creek area of Breathitt County. According to officials, 77-year-old Brenda Mullins and 76-year-old Sharon White were inside of a home.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Hazard couple wins $100K from Kentucky Lottery

Recently, a Perry County couple received a big surprise after winning big from a $5 scratch-off ticket. Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie Smith, of Hazard, were running errands on Sunday, June 5, when they stopped for gas and bought Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets. That stop paid off big after Kayla Smith scratched off a ticket worth $100,000.
HAZARD, KY
k105.com

Elderly eastern Kentucky hunter missing since Sunday found alive

An elderly eastern Kentucky man who failed to return home from a hunting trip has been found alive. Darrell Carter, 75, was found Wednesday night at approximately 8:00 alive by a farmer checking his fields, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. Carter, who had been hunting in mountainous terrain in dangerously high temperatures, was dehydrated and had suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise in good health. He was transported to Baptist Health Corbin.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

All 160 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now. All 160 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Parking is $10. It’s the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Softball
Sports
wymt.com

Former UK basketball player, radio analyst Mike Pratt dies at 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky sports community is mourning the loss of a legend. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Mike Pratt died Thursday night after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 73. Pratt was diagnosed with the disease in 2019. He was a former Kentucky basketball...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Cooling centers open in Eastern Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A heat advisory has torched the region throughout this week. In response, some counties are opening cooling centers to protect people from the weather. “The last thing that we want is our small children, our elderly folks out here in the community to be out...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Berea (KY)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Berea. KY?. Nestled along the Cumberland Plateau, Berea is regarded as the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky thanks to its deep roots in arts and crafts. This town encompasses over 8,000 acres of vibrant flora and...
KENTUCKY STATE

