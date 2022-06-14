Estill County’s Emma Winkle named 2022 Miss Kentucky Softball

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard and his North Laurel Jaguars took the court in Shelbyville in front of Coach Cal and KT Turner at the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout. “It’s been a great offseason being able to get out on the road. Everything’s normal now without COVID and everything like that,” said Sheppard. “You got to enjoy it while it lasts and this is also my last high school summer so I get to enjoy it with friends I’ve been friends with my whole life.”

