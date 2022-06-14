ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

“C” is for Campbell, Lord William (ca. 1730-1778).

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“C” is for Campbell, Lord William (ca. 1730-1778). Governor. A younger son of the fourth duke of Argyll, William entered the navy. As captain of HMS Nightingale, he put...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"E" is for Edwards, James Burrows

"E" is for Edwards, James Burrows [1927-2014] Governor, U.S. Secretary of Energy, college president. After graduating from the College of Charleston and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, Edwards established a dental practice in Charleston. Active in Republican Party politics, he was elected to the South Carolina senate in 1972. In 1974 he won the party's nomination for governor and became the first Republican governor of South Carolina in the twentieth century. Among his many accomplishments was the landmark Education Finance Act. After serving as Ronald Reagan's Secretary of Energy, Edwards returned home to become president of the Medical University of South Carolina. Under his leadership, MUSC thrived and research funding increased tenfold. When James Burrows Edwards retired in 1999 he was one of the best-known and most-respected public figures in modern South Carolina—a genuine elder statesman.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Building research careers in SC’s Lowcountry

Through his nonprofit organization dedicated to young adult empowerment, our next guest reached an agreement last year with Proctor and Gamble to help launch the research careers of aspiring, scientifically-minded students in the Lowcountry. Mike Switzer interviews LJ Bush, founder of Changing Our Image Now (COIN) in Bluffton, SC. After...
BLUFFTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Federal school meal waivers are about to expire: The view from South Carolina

At the end of this month, 14 pandemic-era waivers that have paid for breakfast and lunch in American public schools for the past two years are set to expire, with little belief that these waivers will be extended. Like so many things these days, the issue has turned politically partisan....
POLITICS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

With Primaries in Rear View, Cunningham Looks to Make Political Comeback for Self, Party

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination for Governor Tuesday. Cunningham will face Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November. During his acceptance speech at the iconic Music Farm in Charleston, Cunningham thanked family, supporters, and opponents, thanking State Senator Mia Mcleod for putting herself forward to run and for a “spirited debate,” but quickly acknowledge the political pivot needed to unseat incumbent McMaster.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: 2022 Primary Results Show

This edition of the South Carolina Lede for June 18, 2022 features analysis of this week's major statewide, congressional, and state House of Representatives primary races. We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 803-563-7169 to share your thoughts about the topics covered on the show or just whatever's on your mind!
ELECTIONS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Skyrocketing gas prices affect Colorado's way of life

The high gas prices in Colorado have people changing their spending and commuting habits. Colorado Public Radio’s Matt Bloom reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy