Opioid Board meets for first time to discuss agenda

By Amal Tlaige
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — A board to determine how New York will spend $1.5 billion for opioid lawsuits met for the first time today. The money coming from settlements against opioid manufacturers.

Some members on the board include those who have struggled with opioid addiction themselves or even lost loved ones to the epidemic. Other members include doctors who specialize in addiction medicine.

Mac Miller overdose death: Man gets 17.5 years in prison for directing fentanyl distribution

The bulk of their discussion was logistics: members’ responsibilities and ethics, such as avoiding conflicts of interests and not participating in potential financial conflicts. One way the settlement funding will be used includes harm reduction.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett says it’s not only about saving lives, but meeting people where they are. “We really have to think of harm reduction that’s a bigger umbrella than just safe syringe exchange, access to medical management of opioid use disorders,” said Dr. Bassett.

AG James distributes historic opioid settlement funds

Avi Israel is President and Founder of Save the Michaels of the World. Israel lost his son 11 years ago to suicide, due to addiction. He says it’s crucial the funds be distributed fairly, “We intend to make sure that every penny goes to the people who need it.. Cattaraugus County, or any other county in New York State, gets the same kind of respect and funding that the big cities do,” he said.

Members also briefly discussed a statewide educational campaign. While not a board member, Senator Peter Harckham is 36 years sober and chair of the alcoholism and substance abuse committee.

Dangerous counterfeit drugs are putting millions of US consumers at risk, according to a new study

“I think we need to educate folks on several things, one is early prevention and things like mental health services. You know the people who self medicate for mental health services are the opioid users of tomorrow, that’s why we’re focusing on getting mental health assistance in schools,” he said.

The Board was scheduled to appoint a chair today, but that was postponed because five members were unable to make this meeting. Appointing a chairperson will be first on the agenda the next time they convene which is on June 28th.

EPA released new health advisories for PFAS contaminants

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Environmental Protection Agency has released new health advisories for PFAS substances. PFOA and PFOS are members of the PFAS family known as forever chemicals that may cause heath problems. “From non-stick pans, to clothing, to food packaging, PFAS are everywhere,” explained Rob Hayes, Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY. “That’s why […]
Discussion to be held on NYS Pride Month Exhibit

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is holding an interactive panel discussion on the New York State Capitol Pride Month exhibition, “With Dignity and Pride: Photography by Vincent Cianni.” The discussion will be live-streamed on the Empire State Plaza website at 6 p.m. on June 16.
Mac Miller
NYS Board of Regents addresses teacher shortage

New York is expected to need 180,000 new teachers in the next decade, but there may not be enough educators to fill those roles. The Board of Regents is trying to alleviate that. This week, they changed the certification requirements needed to teach all grades.
Extension of services for students with individualized learning plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A new New York State law will help students who received individualized education programs during the pandemic continue to receive those services.  Learning during the pandemic has been hard for many students, especially those who receive an individualized education plan. “Zooming in for lessons, using remote learning, that had to be tough […]
NYS employee allegedly stole unemployment benefits

A New York State employee has been arrested for allegedly claiming unemployment benefits he was not entitled to. New York Attorney General Letitia James said Johnny Neal, of Troy, filed false documents with the state to get the benefits.
Trace history during the Canalway Challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canalway Challenge encourages people to trace history and track miles along New York’s canals. Participants can register online for free and choose a mileage goal, track their miles throughout the summer, and upload a photo when they finish. The challenge is for people of all ages and abilities to reach […]
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his support Tuesday for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement, boosting momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. The Kentucky Republican said he hoped an outline of...
