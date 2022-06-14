Motorcyclist Dead In Fairview Crash

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Wood Village early Friday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. At about 12:44 a.m., deputies were called out to a rollover crash on Northeast 223rd Avenue, north of Northeast Park Lane. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed the driver was traveling northbound when their vehicle left the roadway and collided with a bus stop, causing the vehicle to roll.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A scary crash was caught on camera Wednesday night in part of Portland that’s become infamous for wrecks. The crash happened outside of a food cart pod on Southeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. Cell phone video taken by FOX 12 viewer, Michael Weeks, shows one car on it’s top following the crash.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is facing charges after they allegedly “flashed” a realistic-looking airsoft gun at a store employee while shoplifting in Tigard Wednesday. According to Tigard police, four children that were between the ages of 10 and 14 shoplifted a store Wednesday afternoon. Before the minors left the store, officials […]
A 46-year-old Yacolt man was killed after crashing into a guardrail and a concrete barrier on northbound Interstate 5 in South Thurston County on Thursday. The man, whose name has not been released by Washington State Patrol (WSP), was reportedly driving a white 2016 Ford Transit van northbound on I-5 when, just north of mile marker 90, the car left the roadway on the right side and struck a guardrail, according to WSP. The car then crossed all lanes and struck a concrete barrier on the left shoulder, ultimately coming to rest partially in the left lane.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month has been identified as a 42-year-old Portland resident. Vincent Timothy died on the evening of June 6 after he was struck near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. The driver involved in the crash, identified as 40-year-old Frederick Deatric Moore, fled from the scene and was later arrested the next day.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Northeast Columbia Boulevard Thursday morning. Just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a crash near the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard near Northeast Alderwood Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found a vehicle that appeared to have left the roadway, hitting a power pole and parked vehicle.
A 20-second encounter on a Portland street ended in a flurry of bullets, the death of a 29-year-old Portland father of two and now a lengthy prison sentence for the other man who admitted to firing the fatal rounds nearly two years ago. Donald A. Beckwith, 31, was sentenced Friday...
Authorities identified 24-year-old Justin Bullock as the man who lost his life and 49-year-old Robert T McIntyre as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision that also injured two other people on June 9 in Battle Ground. The fatal car crash took place on Eaton Boulevard and Southwest...
After their loved one was hit and murdered by an automobile while changing a tire in Vancouver, Washington, a local family is distraught. Jerry Bolland, 42, was standing on the side of Interstate 205 at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 when an incoming car hit him and drove away. Bolland was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to Lori Bolland Embree, the driver of the second car has not been discovered, and there are no significant leads in the investigation.
On Wednesday morning, homeowners in the Laurelhurst neighborhood along Southeast Oak Street woke to a rude surprise: slashed tires and shattered mirrors on their vehicles. Homeowners tell WW many of the cars parked on Oak between 35th and 37th avenues adjacent to Laurelhurst Park were damaged. Emails shared with WW,...
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as...
KALAMA, Wash. — Two students at Kalama High School in rural southwest Washington were arrested this week after one of them allegedly attacked a transgender classmate and another threatened to shoot students who gathered to protest in the wake of the assault, according to police. The initial attack happened...
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Michael Wolfe Friday changed his plea to guilty in the murder of his son and the boy’s mother. Karissa Fretwell and her three-year-old son, Billy, went missing in May 2019. Two weeks later, the boy’s biological father, Wolfe, was charged with their kidnapping and murder....
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston police officers found a body on Tuesday approximately at 5:10 p.m. while they were doing a welfare check. When they arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why […]
Portland police, Crime Stoppers ask for help in unsolved homicide at high school. A terminally ill Navy veteran from Troutdale is getting ready to take a dream vacation. Kalama High School teen arrested, charged with hate crime. A Kalama teen was arrested this week and charged with a hate crime...
Comments / 0