Motorcyclist Dead In Fairview Crash

After their loved one was hit and murdered by an automobile while changing a tire in Vancouver, Washington, a local family is distraught. Jerry Bolland, 42, was standing on the side of Interstate 205 at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 when an incoming car hit him and drove away. Bolland was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to Lori Bolland Embree, the driver of the second car has not been discovered, and there are no significant leads in the investigation.

1 DAY AGO