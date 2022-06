Two men were charged Wednesday in Douglas County District Court in connection with the drug death of a person. The men, William Martin Byrd, 36, of Lawrence, and Mason Duane Robinson, 26, of Lawrence, have both been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance leading to death, a level-one felony. The charges relate to an incident on April 14. The court documents listing the charges for both men and the list of witnesses are identical.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO