Animals

Update on Golden Retriever Lifetime Study published

By Morris Animal Foundation
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Morris Animal Foundation Golden Retriever Lifetime Study approaches its 10th anniversary, a newly published paper in the journal PLOS ONE reviews the study's findings to date and previews research in progress. The latest publication from the study team summarizes the current demographics of the cohort as well...

phys.org

dogstodays.com

8 Signs of a Happy Pet Dog

For you dog owners, of course, it is very important to know some of the signs given by dogs through gestures. This is so that you can do the right treatment for your pet dog’s physical and mental health. Of course, you will easily know when your dog is under stress or depression. Usually, this will be marked by changes in appetite to become more aggressive or quiet.
PETS
Phys.org

Feral cats pushing critically endangered marsupial further towards extinction

Predation by feral cats is putting the critically endangered Kangaroo Island dunnart—a small, mouse-sized marsupial found only on the Kangaroo Island off South Australia—to the brink of extinction. The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights the urgent need to protect vulnerable species from feral cat predation, particularly following natural disasters such as bushfires.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Chinese fossils show human middle ear evolved from fish gills

The human middle ear—which houses three tiny, vibrating bones—is key to transporting sound vibrations into the inner ear, where they become nerve impulses that allow us to hear. Embryonic and fossil evidence proves that the human middle ear evolved from the spiracle of fishes. However, the origin of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists unravel the mystery of genes that are key to brain development

Scientists are starting to understand the precise workings of a type of gene that, unlike other genes, does not code for proteins—the building blocks of life. New research led by the University of Bath shows the mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ancient Pilbara rocks provide a glimpse into cradle of life on Earth

How did life begin? The answer may lie in the hot springs of WA's arid northwest. The vast Ngarla country, also known as the Pilbara, has a long memory. Ancient jade, basalt and granite boiled up from the Earth's crust more than 3.5 billion years ago. Today, this rock remains perfectly preserved—allowing geologists to dig into one of science's most profound questions.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
heavenofanimals.com

A Small Chihuahua Taken In By A California Rescue Center Becomes A Great Dane’s Guide Dog, Despite Their Differences

Differences in age, ethnicity, color, or species become irrelevant in both love and friendship, and an unexplainable link can arise. A Great Dane and a little Chihuahua, for example, formed an unusual relationship after meeting for the first time. Shirley Zindler, the founder of Dogwood Animal Rescue in Sebastopol, California,...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
Phys.org

Researchers discover crocodile species that likely preyed on human ancestors

Millions of years ago, giant dwarf crocodiles roamed a part of Africa with a taste for our human ancestors. In a new study, researchers led by the University of Iowa announced the discovery of two new species of crocodiles that roamed east Africa between 18 million and 15 million years ago before mysteriously disappearing. The species, called giant dwarf crocodiles, are related to dwarf crocodiles currently found in central and west Africa.
IOWA STATE
dogstodays.com

German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
ANIMALS
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
Phys.org

Astronomers discover a multiplanet system nearby

Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered a new multiplanet system within our galactic neighborhood that lies just 10 parsecs, or about 33 light-years, from Earth, making it one of the closest known multiplanet systems to our own. At the heart of the system lies a small and cool M-dwarf...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers recognize activists' work using data science to monitor and challenge feminicide

Feminicide, the most extreme outcome of gender-related violence, is a worldwide problem. In 2017, 87,000 women were intentionally killed. However, we don't know how many of these killings were gender-related. We need to know information like who the women were and what their relationship was to their killer, for example. This missing contextual data is key to understanding gender-related violence, researchers publishing in Patterns on June 16 argue. The authors detail the efforts of ten organizations working to make the data about these killings complete.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New maps of asteroid Psyche reveal an ancient world of metal and rock

Later this year, NASA is set to launch a probe the size of a tennis court to the asteroid belt, a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter where remnants of the early solar system circle the sun. Once inside the asteroid belt, the spacecraft will zero in on Psyche, a large, metal-rich asteroid that is thought to be the ancient core of an early planet. The probe, named after its asteroid target, will then spend close to two years orbiting and analyzing Psyche's surface for clues to how early planetary bodies evolved.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

