Sun Prairie crossing guard says thank you for GoFundMe check

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

A Sun Prairie crossing guard is saying thank you to donors who gave him $4,470 through a GoFundMe effort spearheaded by Sun Prairie resident Krista Landry.

“I’ve gotten so many messages from you guys regarding how much you love Jerry [Larkins, the crossing guard] — most people saying they have always wanted to do something like this for him as well!” Landry wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I think it’s wonderful that we are all able to contribute and show him we recognize his hard work.”

Larkins crosses students at the busy Main Street and Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie near Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, where Landry’s stepson is a student.

“The kids are nice and overall the people driving through are nice,” Larkins told WMTV NBC-15 when he received the money. “They’re at a point now where they see me slightly head towards there [the crosswalk] and bam they stop.”

Larkins said being a Sun Prairie School Crossing Guard is not the easiest career for a retiree.

“Getting up in the morning — that La-Z-Boy feels pretty good at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Larkins said.

“It’s a scary thought just sending them out into the world,” Landry told NBC-15. “So knowing that he’s safe at all times is really important.” She said Larkin goes above and beyond to keep children safe and make people smile every day.

“No matter the weather Jerry is always out here doing his job and doing it with a smile and I think that is a big lesson,” Landry said. “If he can do that that makes other problems seem not so significant.”

Landry set up a GoFundMe request online for the Sun Prairie community to tip Larkins at the end of the school year. So far they’ve raised $4,470.

Landry, Larkins’ daughter and other community members surprised Larkins with a symbolic check on May 26.

Larkins was overwhelmed with emotions. He said it took three years to establish this bond with the community and that it’s the best retirement gig ever.

In a letter to the Sun Prairie Star, Larkins expressed his appreciation for the kindness shown to him by so many people and he says it’s further proof that Sun Prairie still has a small town feel.

“It has been an honor for me to be the Crossing Guard at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School,” Larkins wrote. “My job is made so much easier with great young adults to cross and drivers (most of them) who pay attention in school zones.”

Larkins said in the letter that all through last year, people stopped by with various gifts, “too many to name” but that all the gifts were appreciated.

“On May 26th,” Larkins wrote, “I got the shock of my life. Never before have I been shown so much love by so many people. I never expected a Go Fund Me check from so many caring people.”

Every year, Larkins wrote, Sun Prairie continues to grow in population, “but still maintains its small town values — a great place to live. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Larkins concluded.

—NBC-15 contributed to this story

