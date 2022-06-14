ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham ‘fail in transfer bid for Destiny Udogie’ as they battle Juventus for teenage defender

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

TOTTENHAM saw an approach for teenager Destiny Udogie knocked back by Udinese, according to reports.

The left-back featured 35 times for the Italian outfit last season, netting five and assisting three, receiving rave reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VW1BV_0gAjcYpk00
Udogie is attracting interest from a host of top clubs Credit: Getty

And his fine form has attracted interest from a host of Europe's elite clubs, including Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League outfit Tottenham.

However, according to Tuttosport, Udinese have rejected offers from both Juventus and Tottenham for Udogie.

The 19-year-old has a market value of £14.6million and has a contract at Udinese until the summer of 2026.

That leaves Udinese in a strong negotiating position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPPaY_0gAjcYpk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxJy3_0gAjcYpk00

It would also give Udogie more time to improve, which would see his market value increase.

Tottenham are set for a busy summer transfer window.

The North London club look set to beat rivals Arsenal to the signing of £25m Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international is regarded as one of the best footballers playing outside the Premier League's 'Big Six' and is entering the final year of his Seagulls contract.

Antonio Conte's side are also said to be pushing for the signing of Richarlison.

The Brazilian helped Everton avoid relegation last season.

Reports have suggested a deal could be struck around £51.25million.

