I work in a shoe shop and swear by a 29p hack to stop your shoes from rubbing – you’ll never need a plaster again

IS there anything more annoying than going to an event, only to spend the evening in pain due to rubbing shoes.

From blisters to chafing, new shoes really can ruin some special moments - whether it's birthdays, weddings or even just a night out on the town.

Rachel Clinkard, has revealed a very handy hack that could mean you'll never have to worry about uncomfortable new shoes again. Pictured, stock image Credit: Getty

Still, we're all guilty of splashing out on a pair of high heels knowing that the chances are, they're going to be uncomfortable.

But thankfully, this could now be a problem of the past.

Rachel Clinkard, from family-run shoe retailer Charles Clinkard, has revealed a very handy hack that could mean you'll never need to reach for a plaster again.

And perhaps the best part of all? It costs just 29p.

Rachel explained that all you need to do is simply apply roll on deodorant to the problem areas on your feet that are most likely to rub.

She added that the product will then create a protective barrier between your skin and the shoe, preventing further issues of rubbing.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Not only will it look more appealing than your feet being covered in plasters, but it will allow you to enjoy your evening pain-free, too.

It really is a win win!

And with roll on deodorant being such a bargain, the savvy hack can work out less than 1p per application.

And let's face it, you can't put a price on a pair of comfy shoes!