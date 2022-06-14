A glass of wine after housework and 16 other signs you’re a functioning alcoholic

A GLASS of wine after you’ve done the days tasks always goes down well.

But experts in addiction have warned this - along with 16 other habits - could be a sign of a functioning alcoholic.

Using alcohol as a reward can be one sign among many of a functioning alcoholic Credit: Getty

A functioning alcoholic is defined as someone who suffers from alcoholism but is still able to carry on with day-to-day life.

They can hold down a job, play a role within a family and to most people, appear to be coping, says private rehab clinic Delamere.

That’s why it’s so easy for the condition to go missed, as those with it do not look like the stereotypical alcoholic.

During the summer months, the clinic warns, there is almost always an excuse to drink more socially.

Adults generally consuming more units of alcohol in an average week than in the winter - one in three Brits up their drinking when the weather is warm, according to a recent survey.

With this in mind, addiction specialists at Delamere compiled a list of common signs of a functioning alcoholic to look out for.

These are:

Frequent binge drinking after daily responsibilities are taken care of Justifying drinking as a way of unwinding after work, a busy day with the kids, or as a reward Frequent intoxication and smelling of alcohol Loss of control around alcohol use Hiding alcohol in strange places such as the garage, at the office, in bushes or in the car Drinking between work times or appointments, or drinking just enough to keep their alcohol levels topped up Becoming irritable, anxious, restless and unable to sleep if unable to drink Regularly drinking in the morning or at odd times of the day such as lunchtime in order to avoid alcohol withdrawal symptoms Always drinking at social events and ‘preloading’ prior to attending a social event Avoiding social events or activities that do not involve alcohol Alcohol has become a problem at home, with either drinking excessively alone at home or disappearing to a pub or bar straight after work for hours Becoming defensive or flippant when challenged over drinking Denial, and reasoning that you/they can still hold down a job or take the kids to school on time Alternating alcohol and prescription pills Becoming erratic, spontaneous, angry or changing character completely while intoxicated Difficulty in recalling events that took place whilst heavily intoxicated, or an 'alcoholic blackout' Risk-taking, such as driving to work or the school run whilst still over the limit from the previous night or from taking a morning drink

Tips on helping a functioning alcoholic

If you recognise some of these symptoms in yourself, it’s possible other people have been criticising your drinking, too.

The NHS says your GP is the best place to start if you have a drug addiction, such as to alcohol.

They will be able to discuss the services available to you, depending on the level of your alcohol misuse.

Options include counselling and medicine, and there are a number of charities that provide support, too.

If you notice the symptoms of a functioning alcoholic in someone else, Delamere says it is vital you get them to admit it.

You may have previously tried to talk to them and they have become defensive, flippant or angry.

You may want to try the following tips on how to get functioning alcohol to accept help:

1. Set aside a time to talk to them when they have no plans are not in a rush and are not too intoxicated to understand what you have to say.

Preferably they will be sober but if they are alcohol dependent you will need to choose a time before they start drinking heavily.

2. It is often quite helpful to speak to a functioning alcoholic about their alcoholism after they have just suffered a negative consequence related to their drinking.

They may be remorseful and less able to deny they have a problem.

3. Tell the person what you know of alcoholism, the signs and symptoms and that a person does not necessarily need to lose everything in order to be diagnosed as an alcoholic.

Share the signs and symptoms of a functioning alcoholic with them.

4. Explain to them that alcoholism is medically recognised as both a mental and physiological disease that is progressive in nature.

They should not feel ashamed that they suffer from an illness that requires treatment in order to overcome.

5. Regardless of their emotional response, try to remain calm and not argue with them.

Arguing will give them an excuse to leave the conversation and return to their drinking.

Instead, try an empathetic approach and one of showing concern and support.

6. Explain to them how their drinking is affecting you and other family members.

Give clear examples of when their drinking has affected you and others or caused concern and how you feel about their drinking.

7. Acknowledge to them that the condition they suffer from is probably more common than they think and that there are others who suffer just like them.

Explain to them that people suffering from an alcohol use disorder are rarely able to get better of their own accord.

8. Tell them that many negative consequences that non-functioning alcoholics suffer such as loss of relationships or a jobs.

These are all just ‘yets’ for anyone who suffers from alcohol addiction.

9. Give them hope by explaining that alcoholism is treatable and that a professional detox and rehabilitation programme will give them the time and space to comfortably get well.

If the conversation goes well, the functioning alcoholic admits they have a problem and they need help, it is important to act quickly and without hesitation.

In the addiction treatment field, this is called the "window of opportunity".

It rarely lasts for very long before they shrink back into denial.

If they are not receptive and still deny they have a problem or become confrontational, drop the subject and try again on a different day.