ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frank Wilson is a local historian and activist in Albany who wants to make sure others understand the significance of Juneteenth. “Juneteenth is a celebration of the news when folks in Galveston, Texas found out that freedom had come,” he said. “Gordon Granger with the army went into Galveston to deliver the news although the Emancipation Proclamation had been delivered two years earlier. The folks in Texas did not know that they had been freed.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO