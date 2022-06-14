Sunny Wednesday with highs in the 70s; humidity creeps back in toward end of the week

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be clear and fairly comfortable. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT: It will turn more humid and unsettled into the end of the week. Thursday may feature a shower or two, but Friday looks like the best chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be very warm and humid on Friday. But the weekend is still looking very nice although it will be breezy.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies. Low of 62.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine. High of 78.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. Showers at night. High of 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler and less humid. High of 76.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 75.