ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny Wednesday with highs in the 70s; humidity creeps back in toward end of the week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be clear and fairly comfortable. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHhfo_0gAjbzVS00

NEXT: It will turn more humid and unsettled into the end of the week. Thursday may feature a shower or two, but Friday looks like the best chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be very warm and humid on Friday. But the weekend is still looking very nice although it will be breezy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djZNE_0gAjbzVS00

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies. Low of 62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmRJi_0gAjbzVS00

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine. High of 78.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. Showers at night. High of 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler and less humid. High of 76.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGuir_0gAjbzVS00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

56-year-old man dies in paving incident

A man was killed in a construction accident in White Plains early Wednesday. A company was paving the road in front of 137 Maple Ave., and one worker was sealing a manhole. Police say the driver of the paving truck did not see him and backed over him. The 56-year-old...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Creeps#Thunderstorms
News 12

2-year-old Bronx boy reunited with his family after wandering out of home

A Bronx family is celebrating the happy return of their missing 2-year-old boy who was found by late Monday night at the intersection of Olmstead and Randall avenues. Police say the little boy was found crying and barefoot in the area at around 11 p.m. Good Samaritan Jamie Villanueva says he was driving to work when he spotted the frightened toddler all by himself. He saw the child ran across the street and narrowly missing a car coming down the street.
BRONX, NY
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

22-year-old man fatally shot at PT Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport

A 22-year-old Shelton man was fatally shot at the PT Barnum Housing Complex in Bridgeport marking the city's 11th homicide of the year, police say. The deadly shooting happened Monday at 8:30 p.m. at the PT Barnum Housing Complex. Police became aware of a ShotSpotter activation and several residents reporting...
News 12

Man recounts alleged rape ordeal by former New Jersey sheriff to jury after more than 30 years

After more than 30 years, a man who says he was raped as a child by a powerful New Jersey sheriff finally got the chance to tell his story in court. The victim, identified only as W.M., told jurors that former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock picked him up from the Hackettstown Police Department in 1988 to transport him to the county’s youth shelter. He says on the way there, Bullock drove to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted him.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy