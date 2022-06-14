ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Bellator 283 lineup set with Patricky 'Pitbull' vs. Sidney Outlaw, Usman Nurmagomedov, and more

By Nolan King
 3 days ago
Bellator 283 is headed to Washington for the first time and the lightweight title will be on the line.

The promotion will hold its first event in the state July 22 at Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Wash., the promotion announced Tuesday. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Atop the card, Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire (24-10 MMA, 15-8 BMMA) defends his title against Sidney Outlaw (16-4 MMA, 4-1 BMMA). In the co-main event, welterweight contenders Douglas Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA) and Jason Jackson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) square off in a potential title eliminator.

Also on the card, Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, takes on perhaps his toughest challenge to date in Team Alpha Male standout Chris Gonzalez (7-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA).

The prelims feature the promotional debut of RIZIN lightweight champion Tofiq Musayev (18-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) as he battles Adam Piccolotti (13-4 MMA, 9-4 BMMA), and a middleweight grudge match between Dalton Rosta (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) and Romero Cotton (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA).

The current Bellator 283 lineup includes:

  • Champion Patricky Freire vs. Sidney Outlaw
  • Jason Jackson vs. Douglas Lima
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Usman Nurmagomedov
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Adam Piccolotti
  • Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Bobby King vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
  • Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

