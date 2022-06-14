ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

ALERT CENTER: Long Beach man arraigned in fatal March shooting of Queens man

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPTDo_0gAjbKl100

A Long Beach man was arraigned Tuesday in connection to a Long Beach killing that happened earlier this year.

Shaun Tameer, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Humberto Manuel Francis Hernandez, an Uber driver from Queens, back in March.

Police say Tameer was in the doorway of his East Broadway apartment building when he shot the man.

They say Hernandez was found in the vestibule of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries days later at the hospital.

It's not clear what led to the shooting, but police believe there was some sort of dispute before the gunfire.

"I want to make sure the citizens of Long Beach know that they can rest easier now that this particular man is no longer roaming our streets to cause any more harm or violence," says Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh.

News 12 is told the shooting is not being investigated in connection to gang violence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman dead, man injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday. The woman was repeatedly shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Pulaski Street. A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was critically wounded. A 47-year-old person of interest […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Long Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Wanted for Dix Hills Murder

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who murdered a Dix Hills man two years ago. Armindo Reis was found shot to death in his home at 22 Penn Dr. on June...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK - A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon. According to the NYPD, the incident happened on the second floor of an apartment building on Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Responding officers found the woman, who has...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding one man. It happened June 4 on Williams Avenue in East New York. Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 21-year-old man that turned physical. He allegedly chased after the victim and shot him in the thigh. The suspect was last seen entering a nearby building. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Walsh
truecrimedaily

Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed to death allegedly by estranged husband

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 31-year-old NYPD officer's estranged husband was arrested this week after she was found fatally stabbed in her Bronx apartment. According to WPIX-TV, in the early hours of Monday, June 13, 33-year-old Argenis Baez allegedly went to Arianna Reyes-Gomez's Concourse Village apartment where the two got into a domestic dispute. Baez allegedly stabbed Reyes-Gomez several times.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gang Violence#Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

Scooter driver dead following collision with truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with. The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy