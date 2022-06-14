ALERT CENTER: Long Beach man arraigned in fatal March shooting of Queens man

A Long Beach man was arraigned Tuesday in connection to a Long Beach killing that happened earlier this year.

Shaun Tameer, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Humberto Manuel Francis Hernandez, an Uber driver from Queens, back in March.

Police say Tameer was in the doorway of his East Broadway apartment building when he shot the man.

They say Hernandez was found in the vestibule of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries days later at the hospital.

It's not clear what led to the shooting, but police believe there was some sort of dispute before the gunfire.

"I want to make sure the citizens of Long Beach know that they can rest easier now that this particular man is no longer roaming our streets to cause any more harm or violence," says Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh.

News 12 is told the shooting is not being investigated in connection to gang violence.