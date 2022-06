DAYTON — Neighbors are raising concerns with the City of Dayton as the completion to move a popular dog park near completion. The Deeds Point dog park will be moved to Triangle Park, which is part of a move that came after the city sold the Deeds Point land to the Connor Group in 2021. The sale of 13 acres near Deeds Point was part of a plan to build an elementary school designed for underprivileged children.

DAYTON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO