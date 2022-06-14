ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Evesham Police Department puts officers to the test with active shooter drill

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOKB9_0gAjapiP00

A police department in Burlington County put its officers to the test Tuesday to see how well they would respond to an active shooter situation.

Evesham police officers took part in a practice active shooter drill that involved a place of worship.

"They'll get a scenario dispatch to them through the radio simulating a real-world dispatch call and then they will come in here not knowing what to expect, and they'll have to react to the scenario that is staged for them. It could be to take the shooter into custody and illuminate the threat of the shooter and then to attend to the injured and get them to proper medical care," says Evesham Police Department Chief Walt Miller.

The drill was held at Sovereign Grace Church in Marlton. Miller says the drill was planned for months and was not in response to recent shootings in Buffalo and Texas. He says the drill was made to be as realistic as possible.

"Sitting in a classroom you retain a portion of the information, actually getting out and doing it, you're teaching your body and your mind to respond to stimulus and also it allows them to process the stress of the situation in a controlled setting that if they're in a real life setting it'll be less stressful," says Miller.

Religious leaders from congregations throughout the township were invited to watch the drill.

"To actually be invited to come and learn it, I think it puts our heart at ease for that. But it's also the transparency of our township to say, 'Hey come and watch, come ask questions, come understand,' and then we've already said, 'Hey can you come look at our church, can you come look at our school and go through it and help us prepare better for any scenario that we may face,'" says Christian Bowers, pastor at Marlton Assembly of God.

Bowers says he is thankful for the opportunity and to know that the police have a plan in place.

Comments / 2

Related
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Evesham Township, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed in Explosion at South Jersey Repair Shop

A man died in an explosion at a trailer repair shop in South Jersey Wednesday morning, authorities said. The blast happened at the shop on Route 322 near Tomlin Station Road in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, around 10:40 a.m. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office identified the deceased as 47-year-old Bruce A. Cheeseman of Cedarville.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Miller
Daily Voice

Explosion Victim Identified As Cumberland County Man

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in an explosion at a truck repair shop. Authorities identified the victim as Bruce A. Cheese of Cedarville. At approximately 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday June 15, Harrison Township police and fire departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, for a report of a loud explosion.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved school worker in South Brunswick, NJ is killed while on the job

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning. South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter#Evesham Police Department#Sovereign Grace Church
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries In NJ Transit Bus Crash (DEVELOPING)

At least a dozen people may have been injured in a NJ Transit bus crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Route 30 near South Shore Road in Absecon, initial reports said. This is a developing news story.
ABSECON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thenjsentinel.com

EXPLOSION AND FATALITY – HARRISON TWP. GLOUCESTER COUNTY – NJ

Harrison Township – Death by Commercial Accident On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the Harrison Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, New Jersey, for a report of a loud explosion. Upon arrival, a victim was located on the Timberlane property, deceased as a result of the blast. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the deceased as 47-year-old Bruce A. Cheeseman of Cedarville, New Jersey. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office,and the Harrison Township Police Department. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) representatives are also assisting with the investigation. Anyone with additional information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Det. Eric Bailey of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5685, or D/Sgt. Andrew Thomas of the Harrison Township Police Department, at 856-478-6839. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged In South Jersey Standoff: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man from Burlington Township has been charged with kidnapping and weapons offenses in connection with a standoff with police and SWAT teams, authorities said. No charges have been filed in connection with the earlier murder of a 34-year-old man from Highland Park, Middlesex County, at the same home in Beverly.
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy