DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Desavion Foster who was shot and killed in Rock Island on May 22. Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Stuttgart, Arkansas, according to Rock Island police in a media release.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO