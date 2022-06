WINSTON-SALEM — RiverRun on the Road and The Reeves Theater will screen the film Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at The Reeves Theater at 129 West Main Street in Elkin. The screening will be preceded by the short music documentary Sisters: The First Ladies of Bluegrass. Both films screened at the recent RiverRun International Film Festival to rave audience reviews. Tickets to the Elkin screenings are available at reevestheater.com.

ELKIN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO