ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Schachmann plummets on Tour de Suisse GC after crash

By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

While Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies) grabbed headlines for his first victory of the season on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse , a crash within 4km of the finish line in Grenchen unravelled the race plans of Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

While Schachmann will take the start on stage 4 on Wednesday, Asgreen's team confirmed he would not continue.

Schachmann was part of a front group with Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers at the second intermediate sprint with 10km to go and looked to be sailing toward a move up in the general classification.

The German was just four seconds back from race leader Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) in second overall. He picked up two points in the intermediate sprint 10km out from the line, but never got a chance to get in the mix for the sprint finish, hitting the pavement along with teammate Frederik Wandahl.

Read more

Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan surges to sprint victory on stage 3

Tour de Suisse stage 3 - How it happened

How to watch the 2022 Tour de Suisse – Live streaming

"Today was supposed to be a sprinter's stage, yet it was very demanding with 3,100 metres of elevation gain over 178 kilometres," said Jens Zemke, Bora-Hansgrohe sports director, in a team statement after the stage. "Nevertheless, we wanted to give Marco a chance in the sprint. The guys worked well together, but unfortunately there was a big crash in the last five kilometres involving Max and Frederik."

"Marco then immediately recognised the situation and gave Max his bike so that hopefully we could still keep Max as an option for the overall classification. That was really a pity for our two guys. Today we had promised ourselves more and also hoped for a better outcome."

Schachmann managed to finish, but was 53 seconds off Sagan’s winning time and dropped 15 places in the GC standings, now 55 seconds behind Williams. It was more than three minutes later before Wandahl completed the stage.

Three riders from QuickStep-AlphaVinyl were also part of the same crash. Asgreen, who was 17th overall after the first two days of racing and 34 seconds off the GC lead, was not able to continue.

“As a consequence of the crash, Kasper has multiple road rash on the arms and legs and a deep wound on his left knee, which needed stitches. After further medical examinations, it has been decided he will not start Wednesday’s stage 4 to Brunnen, so that his body can recover,” the team said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Dane was disappointed not to continue in the Tour de Suisse, and said in the team report, “The feeling in these first couple of days had been good and I was looking forward to the coming stages."

"I want to thank the team’s medical staff for how they looked after me and at the same time express my hope that the recovery will be a fast one. Best of luck to my teammates for the next days.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cycling News

Fulcrum launches 1,285g Speed 25 climbing wheels

Using Fulcrum's proprietary tech, the Speed 25 wheels maximise climbing performance without negatively impacting aerodynamics. Fulcrum has today launched its brand-new Speed 25 wheelset, designed to maximise climbing performance, and is celebrating the launch with a 10-day Strava challenge that offers a chance to win a set. They feature a 26mm profile, which is symmetrical on the front and asymmetrical on the back. According to Fulcrum, this optimises the sweet spot between lightness and aerodynamics, with the wheelset weighing a claimed 1,285g.
BICYCLES
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy