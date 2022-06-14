ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

Mandito’s to Open Location in Bellaire

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 3 days ago

Mandito’s is opening a second location, this time in Bellaire . Mandito’s, a Mexican restaurant from the boutique hospitality group, Palacios Murphy , has one location in Round Top .

The newest addition to the brand will be located at 5101 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401, according to state licensing information. The space will receive interior renovations and will include a patio. The Bellaire location could open in February or March of 2023.

The Mandito’s menu features a variety of Mexican dishes from quesadillas, soups, and salads to enchiladas, tacos, and flautas.

Why not try Mandito’s “World Famous” Burrito Bowl? It features your choice of chicken, ground beef, or steak with lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and more. The Baja Tacos are also a treat with three corn tortillas and lightly fried tilapia, topped with red cabbage, chipotle mayo, and queso fresco.

And, don’t forget about Mandito’s margaritas! You can choose from a variety of options including the Sangrita Swirl, La Piña Rita, and La Flaca Rita “Skinny Rita.” A selection of beer and wine is also available.



