CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)