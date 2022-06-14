ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Canada Fx#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Canada#Fed#Klarity Fx
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
The Independent

Bitcoin price plunges through important milestone, amid fears of further crypto collapse

The price of bitcoin has fallen through $20,000, marking an important milestone in the ongoing collapse of cryptocurrency.It means the value of bitcoin is lower than it has been since 2020, and represents the point at which many analysts had expressed concerns that sentiment could continue to spiral.The drop has been driven in part by the failure of two major cryptocurrency projects: Terra Luna and Celsius. Both were intended as important ways of promoting the stability of digital finance, and have undermined confidence in the technology.But crypto markets are also falling amid the same uncertainty that has rocked traditional financial...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Heat wave: how Orkney is leading a tidal power revolution

Strong tides make conditions in the Scottish islands ideal, but can the UK grasp the opportunity to become a leader in the sector?. On a small passenger boat about 10 miles north of Kirkwall, Orkney, at the point where the Atlantic Ocean meets the North Sea, an immense yellow structure heaves into view. This is the world’s most powerful tidal stream energy generator, Orbital Marine Power’s O2. Its shadow quickly dwarfs the tiny vessel.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

No 10’s new cost of living tsar urges business to help with crisis facing families

Boris Johnson’s new cost-of-living tsar has urged private companies to “come to the party” and help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis with rising prices.The comments from David Buttress – a co-founder of the food delivery firm Just Eat – come as tens of thousands of people are expected to join protests on Saturday, urging ministers to do more and provide a “better deal” for workers struggling to cope.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event, said workers were suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.But on Friday evening the Treasury chief secretary, Simon...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy