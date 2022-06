Southern Living once again has acknowledged what Mocs already know – that our campus is one of the most beautiful in the country. In its rankings of The Most Beautiful College Campuses in the South, Florida Southern is ranked sixth on the list. FSC is the highest-ranked college in the state of Florida, and one of only two in the Top 20. Florida Southern is rated directly behind no. five Georgetown University, and as more beautiful than the U.S. Naval Academy, Duke University, Tulane University, and several large land grant universities, like the University of Georgia and Ole Miss.

