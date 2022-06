Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.

