Trilith Breaks Ground on Boutique Hotel Set to Open in Fall 2023

By Caleb J. Spivak
 2 days ago

Trilith Development , in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. Tuesday announced ground has been broken on an “innovative” boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in Trilith.

The hotel will be located in the heart of the Town at Trilith , a 235-acre town in Fayetteville, Georgia located adjacent to Trilith Studios .

Construction on the community’s new showpiece is underway with an anticipated opening date of fall 2023 . A comprehensive brand reveal for the boutique hotel will be announced this summer.

“This unique hotel will serve as the quintessential hub for professional creatives, artists, storytellers and makers to enjoy a remarkable overnight experience,” Rob Parker , president of the Town at Trilith, said in a press release. “In partnership with world-class hospitality professionals, we are committed to deliver a hotel that will surprise and delight both business and pleasure travelers.”

The hotel will join Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio , a family of independent boutique hotels “that offer an unmatched sense of character and create spaces to bring people together for unique experiences.” The project included Hodges Ward Elliott who served as an advisor.

“The Town of Trilith has created a perfect setting for an experiential, lifestyle hotel,” Joe Collier , president of Mainsail Lodging & Development, said. “Our signature restaurant, rooftop bar, culinary workspace and social public spaces will uniquely connect us to residents in the community, as well as to overnight guests.” The restaurant will be operated by Mainsail and it will have its own” unique brand story inspired by its surroundings and Trilith,” a spokesperson told What Now Atlanta in an email. “The same influences will be used for the rooftop bar’s branding.”

The hotel will include 193 guest rooms and suites. The property will also include 36 apartment-style units. The extended stay accommodations include a range from studios to two-bedroom suites, and all will include full-sized refrigerators and separate living areas. Select units will also feature outdoor patios.

The hotel will feature “unique amenities highlighting the creativity, spontaneity and endless opportunities incorporated into all aspects of Trilith.”

“We are very excited to be part of the award-winning Town of Trilith, the thoughtfulness, creativity and commitment to the vision aligns perfectly with our approach to the opportunity and we look forward to delivering this exciting component of the community,” Thom Cunningham , chief operating officer of DEVEN, said. “This hotel will be an extension of the town, and as such will draw interest from not only the greater Atlanta area, but nationally as well.”

The boutique hotel will showcase a street-level signature restaurant and bar, a fifth-floor rooftop bar, and a theatre kitchen including Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances for an array of events like cocktail/cooking classes, wine tastings, cheesemaking, and art and creative events.

A wine shop will reside adjacent to the culinary theatre, offering a collection of specially curated wines and craft beers overseen by a knowledgeable and helpful staff. The wine shop will be available to host private events and will offer weekly tastings for both locals and guests.

The hotel will include 9,000 square-foot indoor and outdoor meeting spaces to offer intimate areas for collaboration and larger venues for special events, highlighted by a ballroom, rooftop conference room and outdoor events lawn. These spaces will feature distinctive details that emphasize the hotel’s connection to the film and creative industries.

Other featured amenities include a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, self and valet parking and convenient access to EV charging stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1AkO_0gAjWhOd00
Rendering: Official


