Airmen of Note to perform Saturday at Hart's Chapel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said. The crash was reported by the Susquehanna Hose Company about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ohio Street. Three patients were evaluated at the scene, and the fire department said at least two of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview. Both have non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. #SHCo crews are clearing the scene, with the patients being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma. @HdGPolice have control of the scene. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/cLjiUab1DY — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) June 17, 2022

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO