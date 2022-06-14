Airmen of Note to perform Saturday at Hart's Chapel

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
visitwilmingtonde.com
The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Returns for its 35th Year in Greater Wilmington, Delaware
The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is set to return this week (June 15-18) to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, celebrating its 35th year. This festival celebrates a brilliant trumpet player, unforgettable composer, dynamic entertainer, and Wilmington native, whose name and legacy are proudly celebrated at what has come to be named the largest FREE jazz festival on the East Coast.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford Has Big Plans for the Future
Anthony Young.Image via Daily Local News. Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford has had some rough years recently, but owners Kathryn and Anthony Young are planning to bring the eatery back better than ever, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
wilmtoday.com
Best biking, walking, and hiking trails in Wilmington, DE!
What better way to celebrate the summer than by getting active and getting outside? Whatever way you like to exercise we have the best spots to do so. Check out our favorite biking, walking, and hiking trails in the Greater Wilmington area!. 1. Brandywine Creek River Loop– This trail is...
Lancaster Farming
Farm Community Rallies for Teen in Tractor Crash
COCHRANVILLE, Pa. — Mason Ellingsworth is described as a self-starter, a hard worker, an athlete, and a person who is well liked by his friends and schoolmates. The 16-year-old junior has played football and baseball at Octorara Area Career and Technical Education and is in the agriculture mechanics shop and FFA. He also works at Cross Bar Farm.
phl17.com
Free football clinic at this Delaware gym
Do you have kids that would love to learn how to play football from the pros!?. This Friday any students 10-16 years old can participate in The TITUS Free Community Football Clinic! PHL 17’s Alex Butler went to Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington Delaware to learn what it takes to go pro! Get more info here: https://www.thechasefieldhouse.com/free-community-football-titus.
Norristown Times Herald
Four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons unearthed in Chester County
NORTH COVENTRY — The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has unearthed four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons from the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve. The cannons were cast at historic Warwick Furnace. According to historian and author Daniel Graham, “during the 1777 British advance on Philadelphia, cannon cast at...
Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware’s largest outdoor cultural festival is back in full swing
The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
Bardea Steak’s ‘meat kingdom’ wows guests during soft opening
In any good story, the main characters face an obstacle or two. In this tale, restaurateur Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo, founders of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, encountered more than their share while opening another restaurant. Take, for instance, an unexpected pandemic, rising food costs and supply chain issues. These adversaries seemingly conspired to keep the partners ... Read More
phl17.com
Fusco’s Original Italian Ice reopens
A well known water ice shop in Delaware is back open. Fusco’s Original Italian Ice has been a Wilmington tradition since 1957 but they closed their doors seven years ago. Now the Little Italy favorite is back and phl17’s Alex Butler went to check it out!
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 4 men stabbed Wednesday night in Cecil County
NORTH EAST, Md. — Four men were stabbed in Wednesday night following an argument in Cecil County. According to Maryland State Police, just before 11:30 p.m., troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court for the report of a stabbing. Police...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
4 injured in Cecil County stabbing
Four people were stabbed in an incident in North East, Cecil County, last night, said Maryland State Police.
delawarepublic.org
African Burial Ground on John Dickinson Plantation receives historical preservation award
Field staked out as part of the search for the burial ground at the John Dickinson Plantation. The John Dickinson Plantation in Dover is receiving one of 53 Awards of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History. The plantation earned the honor for the project that led...
NBC10 Meteorologist Leaving Philadelphia, PA, for the Valley of the Sun
At least it'll be a dry heat. After six years in front of a camera in Philadelphia, NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei has announced she is leaving the station to move to Phoenix. Klei took to Facebook recently to break the news to her fans:. Working and living in Philly has...
Main Line Media News
The last of the grand Lower Merion estate properties to be subdivided into five lots
LOWER MERION – Lower Merion’s late 20th-century history could include many stores of the division of old historic estate properties that once populated the Main Line. Now, one of the last of those old estates is one step closer to being divided for new homes. The Lower Merion...
Multiple People Hurt In Havre De Grace Crash, Authorities Say
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said. The crash was reported by the Susquehanna Hose Company about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ohio Street. Three patients were evaluated at the scene, and the fire department said at least two of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview. Both have non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. #SHCo crews are clearing the scene, with the patients being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma. @HdGPolice have control of the scene. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/cLjiUab1DY — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) June 17, 2022
Blown Transformer Closes Harford County Elementary School
Students were temporarily displaced in a Harford County elementary school when a transformer blew and caught fire, officials announced. On Tuesday, June 14, an alert was issued to families and emergency contacts at the Magnolia Elementary School regarding the fire, which forced students to relocate to Magnolia Middle School. No...
theharlemvalleynews.net
University of Delaware Dean’s List for Spring 2022
NEWARK, DE (06/14/2022)– Students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
PhillyBite
