Man Charged in 14-Year-Old Girl’s Death Sought Hitman to Kill a Witness, Wanted Girlfriend to Make Down Payment: Sheriff

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
A man charged in 14-year-old Savanah Quintero’s shooting death has been accused of trying to find a hitman to kill a witness. This is the second time Michael Aguirre, 27, allegedly attempted to snuff out a witness in the Chicago case. Aguirre has been locked up since October....

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

