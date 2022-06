PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The woman found dead in Bartram Park in downtown Pensacola last week has been identified as 55-year-old Saundra Sellers. Police say she is from Pensacola. Pensacola Police said Tuesday the cause of death is still under investigation. Sellers' body was found on the edge of the water...

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO