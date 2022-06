With the official launch of Overwatch 2 in October, Blizzard is revamping numerous aspects of the game, including its competitive ladder and season structure. During a reveal event for the game, Blizzard detailed changes that are set for the game’s seasonal model that will include updates every nine weeks and follow the free-to-play battle pass structure that was popularized by the battle royale genre and has since become commonplace in other games.

