Leaked messages reportedly suggest Twitter is banning ‘Libs of TikTok’ account

By World Nation News Desk
worldnationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman behind the controversial “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account says she has received internal Slack messages from Twitter employees indicating that the social media company is considering banning her. The “Libs of TikTok” creator, identified by The Washington Post as Shadow Raichick from Brooklyn, New York,...

