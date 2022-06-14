ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Man arrested in Illinois for allegedly beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svKGI_0gAjU4K500

ALTON, Ill. — A man was arrested in Illinois for allegedly beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say.

KMOV said Deaudrea Holloway was charged on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of dismembering a human body, concealment of homicidal death and motor vehicles charges related to the murder of Liese Dodd, 22, on June 9.

In a video posted by the Alton Police Department Police Chief Marcos Pulido said, according to KSDK, that Dodd’s mother went to check on her last Thursday and found her dead inside her home.

“Every murder is absolutely terrible. I will never take that away, but what happened to 22-year-old Liese Dodd ... is beyond reprehensible. It’s abominable. It is completely terrible what happened to her,” Pulido said in the video.

Authorities told KMOV that Holloway allegedly beheaded Dodd and put her head in a dumpster. KMOV also said that Holloway and Dodd had been dating on and off for about two years.

“Nobody should have to endure what Liese and her unborn child went through. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, I offer my sincerest condolences to Liese’s family and friends,” Pulido said in the video.

According to KSDK, Dodd recently moved to Alton from the Litchfield area and her baby was due in mid-July.

“We offer our sympathy to the family of Liese Dodd for the profound loss they are suffering. We believe the evidence will show that the defendant’s gruesome actions here killed both a young woman and the child she carried in her womb. In the eyes of the law, both these killings are equal. And he will now face justice for both. I want to thank the Alton Police Department and the many assisting agencies for their swift actions in taking this dangerous offender off the street,” Madison County State Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement, according to RiverBender.

Holloway is being held by the Alton Police Department on a $2 million bond, according to KSDK.

5 On Your Side

Saint Louis Zoo says goodbye to gorilla

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo said goodbye to one of its residents in hopes of helping its species for years to come. Western lowland gorilla Nadaya safely arrived at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington, last week. Zookeepers decided to move him as part of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
