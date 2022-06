(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids police officer is recovering after being knocked to the ground and punched repeatedly by a man the officer had been chasing. The officer was called out early this (Wednesday) morning on a harassment call at 325 Lewellen Drive NW. The suspect ran and then charged at the officer and punched him in the face, causing serious injuries. Officers later found the suspect locked in the bathroom of a home and took him into custody.

2 DAYS AGO