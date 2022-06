TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities and stole his car. TPD responded to the 2800 block of Airport Hwy. for an aggravated robbery report. According to TPD, the victim, a 55-year-old man with disabilities, was approached by the suspect asking for a ride. The victim accepted and when they stopped at a Dollar General, the suspect took the keys and ordered the victim to leave the car.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO