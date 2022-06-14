Rangers confirm the death of legendary winger Davie Wilson at the age of 85 a year after his family revealed he was living with dementia... with forward having won 11 major honours in as many years at Ibrox

Rangers have announced former winger Davie Wilson has died at the age of 85.

Wilson represented the Ibrox club between 1956 and 1967 and won 11 major honours in as many years for the club, including four league titles.

Wilson's family revealed last year that he was battling dementia, which had stopped him attending Ibrox on match days to watch his beloved club.

But 12 months on in a statement, Rangers announced the legendary forward - who won 22 caps for Scotland - had died.

'Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85,' a statement read.

'Davie made his competitive debut for his boyhood club in January 1957 in a league game against Dundee.

'He made 373 appearances across 11 seasons at Ibrox, playing under Scot Symon, scoring a total of 158 goals before departing the club in 1967 to join Dundee United.

Wilson's family revealed last year that he was battling dementia, which had stopped him attending games at Ibrox.

Wilson (pictured with Walter Smith in 2014) also represented Scotland on 22 occasions, scoring 10 goals including one against England

'For Gers, he won four League titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups as part of 11 honours with his beloved club.

'Wilson was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland after contributing great achievements and success for each of these teams.

'Davie was said to have 'loved Rangers with every breath.''

'The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie.'

Wilson scored 10 goals for his country, including one in a famous win over England at Hampden Park in 1962.

At club level, the winger was part of the Rangers team that reached the 1961 European Cup Winners' Cup final before defeat by Fiorentina.

He was also part of the side that reached the semi-final the previous year.

After leaving Rangers, Wilson played for Dundee United - where he scored 20 goals in four seasons - and Dumbarton.

After hanging up his boots in 1973, he went on to coach at Hamilton Academical - where he famously knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup in 1987 - Kilmarnock and Dumbarton.

His final managerial stint then came at Queen of the South, who he managed for two seasons between 1987 and 1989.

Replying to Rangers' tweet about Wilson's death, Hamilton wrote: 'We are saddened to learn of the passing of Davie Wilson.

'He was our coach & reserve coach in 1986-87, and was part of our staff when we won at Ibrox in Scottish Cup that season.

'A friendly and popular figure, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.'