ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rangers confirm the death of legendary winger Davie Wilson at the age of 85 a year after his family revealed he was living with dementia... with forward having won 11 major honours in as many years at Ibrox

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rangers have announced former winger Davie Wilson has died at the age of 85.

Wilson represented the Ibrox club between 1956 and 1967 and won 11 major honours in as many years for the club, including four league titles.

Wilson's family revealed last year that he was battling dementia, which had stopped him attending Ibrox on match days to watch his beloved club.

But 12 months on in a statement, Rangers announced the legendary forward - who won 22 caps for Scotland - had died.

'Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85,' a statement read.

'Davie made his competitive debut for his boyhood club in January 1957 in a league game against Dundee.

'He made 373 appearances across 11 seasons at Ibrox, playing under Scot Symon, scoring a total of 158 goals before departing the club in 1967 to join Dundee United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvFHr_0gAjSnpp00
Rangers have announced former winger Davie Wilson has died at the age of 85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAQGI_0gAjSnpp00
Wilson's family revealed last year that he was battling dementia, which had stopped him attending games at Ibrox. He's pictured at the UEFA Cup semi-final in 2008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205wBw_0gAjSnpp00
Wilson (pictured with Walter Smith in 2014) also represented Scotland on 22 occasions, scoring 10 goals including one against England

'For Gers, he won four League titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups as part of 11 honours with his beloved club.

'Wilson was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland after contributing great achievements and success for each of these teams.

'Davie was said to have 'loved Rangers with every breath.''

'The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CZnO_0gAjSnpp00
Wilson was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland

Wilson scored 10 goals for his country, including one in a famous win over England at Hampden Park in 1962.

At club level, the winger was part of the Rangers team that reached the 1961 European Cup Winners' Cup final before defeat by Fiorentina.

He was also part of the side that reached the semi-final the previous year.

After leaving Rangers, Wilson played for Dundee United - where he scored 20 goals in four seasons - and Dumbarton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjqlI_0gAjSnpp00
Wilson's trophy haul included four league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups

After hanging up his boots in 1973, he went on to coach at Hamilton Academical - where he famously knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup in 1987 - Kilmarnock and Dumbarton.

His final managerial stint then came at Queen of the South, who he managed for two seasons between 1987 and 1989.

Replying to Rangers' tweet about Wilson's death, Hamilton wrote: 'We are saddened to learn of the passing of Davie Wilson.

'He was our coach & reserve coach in 1986-87, and was part of our staff when we won at Ibrox in Scottish Cup that season.

'A friendly and popular figure, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Black footballer, 22, who claimed he was racially abused by his own fans at Airdrie FC tells employment tribunal a club director 'tried to manipulate him into saying incident did not happen'

A footballer felt his club was trying to manipulate him into saying he did not suffer racist abuse from one of its fans, an employment tribunal has heard. Rico Quitongo has taken his former club Airdrieonians FC and one of its directors, Paul Hetherington, to the tribunal over allegations of racial discrimination.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The Netherlands are nobody's fools, but England showed with emphatic win they will continue to push the boundaries of one-day cricket.. and genius Jos Buttler looked almost IMPOSSIBLE to bowl to

It is too easy to say that what we saw on Friday was only against the Netherlands. Well, the Netherlands have won a couple of Twenty20 matches against England in recent times and beat us when I went over there all those years ago. They are nobody’s fools. What...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby County's never-ending nightmare is taking its toll on the club's loyal employees as figures from the great community institution bemoan lack of action from important parties

As his bid to buy Derby County was falling apart last week, Chris Kirchner was playing golf with Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia. It was the perfect snapshot of the surreal, farcical and desperate times this club has experienced for more than a year. Six days earlier, Kirchner — an...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea ponder swap deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in potential move that could see record-signing Blues striker Romelu Lukaku return to former club in Italy

Chelsea have enquired about Inter Milan defender Martin Skriniar in a swap deal that could involve striker Romelu Lukaku returning to his former club in Italy. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring a new central defender this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Skriniar now viewed as a potential option for the London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davie Wilson
Person
Scot Symon
Daily Mail

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is a target for Turkish side Trabzonspor after the 27-year-old Egyptian impressed on loan at Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir last season

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract and Villa are looking to cash in this summer. The Egyptian spent the second half of last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir and registered six goals and four assists in 13 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Arsenal may have found a new Vieira, but £35m Fabio is no Patrick and has a lot left to prove if he is to live up to his early promise

It is often said that Arsenal have never replaced Vieira in their midfield — well now they have. But if Arsenal are expecting new £35million midfielder Fabio to play anything like their former midfield general Patrick, they have another thing coming. Left-footed, slight of frame, bearded and Portuguese,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher labels Sadio Mane 'a true Liverpool LEGEND' and his 'favourite player of the current era' - after £35m sale to Bayern Munich is confirmed as Senegalese's six-year stay comes to an end

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given Sadio Mane an emotional farewell on Twitter, calling the 30-year-old attacker a 'legend' at the Merseyside club. Reported by Sportsmail earlier today, Mane has completed his £35m switch from Jurgen's Klopp side to the Bundesliga champions after his hugely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Football Club#Scottish Cups#Hall Of Fame
Daily Mail

Harry Kewell says he is 'honoured' to take coaching position at Celtic after boss Ange Postecoglou hands fellow Australian another chance following Barnet sacking less than 12 months ago

Harry Kewell last night spoke of the ‘honour’ he felt in being picked by Ange Postecoglou to become a key member of Celtic’s backroom staff. The Australian football icon will arrive as a first-team coach, with Stephen McManus moving to take charge of the Parkhead club’s B team.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Arsenal return with a fresh bid to sign Ajax star Lisandro Martinez as Mikel Arteta tables an improved offer of £30million after their initial £25m bid for the versatile Argentina defender was turned down by the Dutch giants

Arsenal are pressing to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a £30million deal. Initial talks have already taken place with Arsenal willing to offer around £25m for the Argentina international, however, Ajax have dismissed that figure and want more with the knowledge they have other clubs willing to bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu opts against taking late wild card for Rothesay International in Eastbourne next week - meaning US Open champion will have played just SEVEN games on grass before Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week's Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury. The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Ko Itakura is closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach for around £5million with Enzo Maresca in line to replace City coach Juanma Lillo who takes over at Al-Sadd

Manchester City's Japanese defender Ko Itakura is closing in on a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. The Japan international is expected to agree a four-year deal once a fee is agreed between the two sides, believed to be around £5million plus the promise of additional bonus fees. Itakura...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is Leeds boss Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer after the Premier League side agree a £10.4m deal with Bayern Munich

Leeds United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca on a four-year deal for an initial £10.4million. The 25-year-old former Spain Under 21 international flew to England on Thursday night ahead of his medical at Thorp Arch on Friday. He will become Leeds’ third signing of the summer following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson for £21m and Rasmus Kristensen for £14m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign 'experienced' Leeds star Raphinha before rivals Tottenham as the Brazilian forward has shown himself to be 'up for a fight'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged his old club to beat their north-London rivals in the race for Leeds forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to leave Leeds this summer, and looks likely to be staying in England due to financial struggles at his ideal club Barcelona. Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler says England will 'keep trying to score 500' in ODI cricket after he pummeled 162 out of world-record 498 against an 'intimidated' Holland side

Jos Buttler said England would keep trying to reach 500 after missing out by a whisker in a record-breaking performance in the first one-day international against the Netherlands. After battering 14 sixes in a punishing 70-ball 162 not out as England made a world-record 498 for four, Buttler said: 'We...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liverpool break up their iconic six-trophy-winning front three by agreeing to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in a £35m deal

Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for £35.1million. Having already rejected two offers because of unrealistic bonuses, Liverpool will receive £27.4m with an additional £5.1m based on appearances and £2.6m on individual and team achievements. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ricky Hatton 'devastated' as his comeback bout against Marco Antonio Barrera is postponed, but insists he will stay fighting fit after 10 years out of boxing

Ricky Hatton was 'devastated' at the postponement of his planned comeback fight against Marco Antonio Barrera, but said he would maintain his fitness after a remarkable transformation. The fight was postponed after Hughie Fury, another fighter on the card, had to pull out with an injury. Hatton, who had lost...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy