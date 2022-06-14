ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Squid Game' adapted as non-fatal reality series for Netflix

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bt1QZ_0gAjSmx600
TV Squid Game: The Challenge This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Netflix announced "Squid Game: The Challenge," a reality competition show, based on the series. (Netflix via AP) (Netflix)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A reality show inspired by Netflix's hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with far less dire consequences promised for contestants.

In the South Korean-produced drama, players' lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the “worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix said Tuesday in announcing the reality show.

The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for a “life-changing reward of $4.56 million,” Netflix said in a release. They'll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges aimed at whittling down the field.

"For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world," the release said, a reference to the overseer of the drama's deadly game. The game show, which will be filmed in Britain, is recruiting contestants online.

A release date for the new show was not announced.

The original series pitted hundreds of players with financial woes against each other in a violent contest for a potential multimillion-dollar prize. Losers were killed throughout the contest.

The drama is deemed by Netflix as its most popular, with more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It's been renewed for season two with series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk aboard, Netflix said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Interceptor director Matthew Reilly says he’s ‘confused’ by film’s success on Netflix

The director of a recent Netflix sleeper hit has expressed surprise over the film’s success.Earlier this month, action thriller Interceptor topped the streaming service’s charts in several countries, including the UK.The film achieved the feat despite receiving a flurry of bad reviews. Additionally, many Netflix users concluded that it was one of the streaming service’s “worst” original films to date.Days after release, it was surpassed by a new Adam Sandler film, which has broken an impressive record on Rotten Tomatoes.“It’s blown me away,” director Matthew Reilly said of the film’s success to Variety. “I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but coming in at No 1 everywhere?”He continued: “I don’t think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm. I’m just as confused as everybody else.”Interceptor follows an Army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) as she attempts to avert a missile attack on the US.Luke Bracey, Colin Friels and Rhys Muldoon also appear in the film – as does an A-list Marvel star in an unexpected cameo.Reilly co-wrote the film, which is his directorial debut, with Pirates of the Caribbean and Obi-Wan Kenobi screenwriter Stuart Beattie.Interceptor is available to stream on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Drama Series#Reality Tv#Original Series#South Korean#The Associated Press
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Voices: Ms Marvel is the Muslim representation I’ve been waiting for

Growing up, I never saw myself represented on screen. I longed to look like and relate to the stars of my favourite films and TV shows and ultimately ended up feeling lesser in comparison.Being a woman of colour from a Pakistani, Muslim background, depictions of people like me were few and far between and when we were represented, it was often through a stereotypical and one-dimensional lens. From the oppressed housewife or daughter to the violent terrorist, these portrayals were frustrating and didn’t reflect me or the women I knew.That is why I, and many others, are so excited to...
RELIGION
The Guardian

‘There was practically a riot at King’s Cross’: an oral history of Harry Potter at 25

“He’ll be famous – a legend – every child in our world will know his name.” So predicts Professor McGonagall in the opening chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Breaking sales records from the beginning, Harry Potter is the biggest success in children’s publishing history, making its author, JK Rowling, one of the most famous writers in the world. But on 26 June 1997, when the first novel in the series was published – after notoriously being turned down by 12 publishers – no one had heard of her boy wizard. Behind this magical story was a team of children’s book devotees who helped Harry Potter take flight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

The book that tore publishing apart: ‘Harm has been done, and now everyone’s afraid’

At the end of March, a book that had been condemned to die came back to life. There was no star-studded launch, and no great fanfare, although this book is now somewhat famous. The new publisher of the poet Kate Clanchy’s memoir Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me felt it wrong to cash in on the controversy that has engulfed it. So the new editions – with some intriguing changes to the original text – were quietly resupplied to bookshops willing to stock them.
ENTERTAINMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy