Coach remembers 11th Avenue shooting victim

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friends and family are mourning the loss of 19-year old Jakwan Gunter, found shot to death early Sunday morning.

Jakwan Gunter was student at Butler and Josey High Schools before finishing his education at Lucy Laney and graduating in May of 2022.

He was an athlete, playing both football and baseball in high school. Josey head football coach, John Starr, said Gunter was a versatile athlete.

“I will say that he was passionate about baseball and football both. It was something he cared about. In terms of football, you know, he was an outstanding player. He played running back for us, he played linebacker, he played a lot of special teams. He could do a wide array of things on the football field.”

Starr said Gunter was well liked by his teammates, coaches and teachers.

“Jakwan was a person who built great relationships with all his teammates and all his coaches. So, he always had a smile on his face. He had a kind hearted, lighthearted attitude.”

Starr explains that as a teacher, losing a student is very difficult.

“I was heartbroken. I was a little shaken. The number one fear we have of them is them getting into situations where it may be life threatening or they may find themselves in trouble.”

There’s one thing that Starr wants people to know about Gunter.

“The incident that occurred is in no way representative the good young man that he was. It’s unfortunate. But, Jakwan was a great young man.”

The shootings that took the lives of Gunter and 21-year old Logan Etterle, came just hours after the March For Our Lives CSRA rally protesting gun violence.

March For Our Lives CSRA responded the Sunday’s shootings saying in part “Every time a gun is used to take a life, the need to address gun violence and safety concerns is reinforced. Enough is enough. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these two young men and all who have experienced this type of loss.”

Police say Gunter’s murder was gang related but there is no suspect information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.