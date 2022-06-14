Ottumwa driver falls asleep at wheel, hits church sign

RATHBUN, Iowa — The driver of a semitruck hauling garbage was seriously injured in a crash Thursday in southeast Iowa. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m., KNIA reports. The was semitruck hauling solid waste from the Rathbun area when the drive failed to negotiate a turn on the S-curves in the 1900 block of T-17.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A quick thinking neighbor saved a dog from a burning Ottumwa home Friday. Neighbors spotted smoke rising from the Ellis Avenue home around 1 p.m. Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller tells KTVO a family of five had been living at that address. No one was home when the fire broke out.
Authorities say the body of an 84-year-old fisherman was found in Rathbun Lake on Friday. The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says two fishermen were at the South Fork Bridge boat ramp when they found the body of a man floating near the shore. The sheriff's office says there's no evidence...
06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
A Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a motorcycle near Kirksville on Thursday morning, June 16th. A medical helicopter transported the motorcycle driver, 60-year-old Joseph Pattermann, to University of Missouri Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 38-year-old Chris Lewis of Kirksville.
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan vanished from Albia on July 1, 1984 at just 21-years-old. Thirty-eight years later, people are not giving up on trying to find answers of where he could have gone. “I have probably traveled every single gravel road in Monroe County to try and find him,” said Milligan’s brother, Mark Milligan. […]
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's office is trying to track down a mystery man who used a fake cashier's check and fake ID to steal a farm tractor and a hay rake worth thousands of dollars. Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO the theft happened on...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — It has always been 3rd grader Charles Smith’s dream to become a firefighter. He told KTVO he’s been wanting to be one since he was a year old. A recent invention has put Smith on the right track to fulfilling his dream. Smith invented an Emergency Floor Plan App for first responders.
On Tuesday, June 7, Knoxville Police spoke with two juveniles and their mother regarding rocks being thrown at a car. The juveniles said they were looking for their friend’s hubcap in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street when they heard a loud thud and realized a man had hit their car. The man was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Daniel Davison of Knoxville. One of the juveniles confronted Davison and said he became irate. Davison told police that he had been getting harassed by juveniles at his residence and that those two were the ones harassing him. Officers spoke to Davison on June 10, and Davison said that he had thrown a rock at a car but it wasn’t on the night of June 7. The car hit on June 7 suffered damage estimated at over $2,000. Davison was charged with Criminal Mischief Second Degree causing damage between $1,500-$10,00, a Class D Felony.
A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
Verlin D. Wilhite, 87 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the LaPlata Nursing Home. The son of Len and Irene (Shaver) Wilhite, he was born February 23, 1935 in Adair, Missouri. On November 6, 1954 in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Ellen Monroe and they...
The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the […]
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — The Putnam County football program has a new man wearing the headset on Friday nights. Adam Huse, who was a 2002 graduate of Knox County, makes his return to the area and looks to take the Midgets program to new heights. Caelan McGee stopped by Unionville...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Drake Street in Swan on Friday, June 10 at 10:45 am for a medical call. When deputies arrived, they talked to 64-year-old Elmer Joseph King of Swan, and the deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The deputies obtained a search warrant and found multiple baggies and jars of raw marijuana weighing over 42.5 grams, 17 THC cartridges, and approximately 70 unprocessed marijuana plants. King was charged with a Controlled Substance Violation, a Class D Felony, and three Failure to Affix Drug Stamp charges for the items seized in the search, with all of those being Class D Felonies.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three Kirksville middle schoolers earned the right to compete at the 17th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR). Cade McCarty, Steele Sanchez, and Kannan Wood, all from Kirksville, will be traveling to Perry, Georgia June 19 through June 25 to compete. When it comes to...
Governor Kim Reynolds and the AARP meet at a senior living community in Williamsburg, Iowa, Wednesday for the signing of a bill that will officially make elder abuse a crime in Iowa. This legislation has been a top legislative priority for AARP Iowa, who has been working with other Iowa...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Plans to convert Kirksville's former Gordmans and JC Penney buildings are moving full steam ahead. KTVO has learned from Smartlock Self Storage Co-Founder David Hoover that the company recently completed its purchase of these properties. Prior to buying the buildings, Smartlock Self Storage was awarded a...
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The City of Ottumwa is now accepting applications for their newly re-established Human Rights Commission. The commission will consist of a total of nine members who will serve 3-year terms starting July 1st. Candidates will be appointed by the Mayor and approved by the City Council.
