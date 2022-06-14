Ottumwa driver falls asleep at wheel, hits church sign

On Tuesday, June 7, Knoxville Police spoke with two juveniles and their mother regarding rocks being thrown at a car. The juveniles said they were looking for their friend’s hubcap in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street when they heard a loud thud and realized a man had hit their car. The man was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Daniel Davison of Knoxville. One of the juveniles confronted Davison and said he became irate. Davison told police that he had been getting harassed by juveniles at his residence and that those two were the ones harassing him. Officers spoke to Davison on June 10, and Davison said that he had thrown a rock at a car but it wasn’t on the night of June 7. The car hit on June 7 suffered damage estimated at over $2,000. Davison was charged with Criminal Mischief Second Degree causing damage between $1,500-$10,00, a Class D Felony.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO