Middletown shooting under investigation

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating a shooting that took place just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in which a 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm. The incident in the area of 17 Chestnut Street was a targeted attack on the victim and not the result of a random act of violence, police said. The suspect or suspects remained at large as of Tuesday night, but police said the risk to the general public remains low.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO