Middletown, NY

Middletown shooting under investigation

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN – A Tuesday mid-afternoon shooting at a residence on Chestnut Street in...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal accident on Quickway in Goshen

GOSHEN – Route 17 eastbound between exit 122 in the Town of Wallkill and 122A in the Town of Goshen was shut down for hours late Friday morning because of a fatal accident, police said. One person is believed to have been killed. State Police are investigating the incident.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland man arrested for murder of Orange County man

WEST NYACK – A Greenwood Lake man who was reported missing on June 14 was found dead in a West Nyack residence and on Friday, June 17, a West Nyack man was arrested for murder. State Police arrested Joseph Janulewicz, 63, on a murder charge in the death of...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Hazmat incident sends 3 to hospital in Montgomery

A hazmat incident sent three people to the hospital in the Village of Montgomery Thursday. State police say it happened when ammonium sulfate was released into the air from a building on Factory Road. The three were taken to the hospital as a precaution. It is not clear what led...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State prison sentence for armed attack on Greenburgh school bus drivers

WHITE PLAINS – A Brooklyn resident was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for an armed attack on a group of workers, including school bus drivers, employed by Royal Coach Lines at the company’s Greenburgh bus depot in 2018. Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Tony Mauro,...
GREENBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested for stealing catalytic converters from school buses

CHESTNUT RIDGE – Three men were arrested early Thursday morning as they were removing catalytic converters from school buses at the Chestnut Ridge Transportation facility. Those devices, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are worth a lot of money as they are lined with platinum. Ramapo...
CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Choked, Threatened To Shoot Girlfriend In Saugerties, Police Say

A man from the region is facing charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun. Ulster County resident Weston Smith, age 33, of Saugerties, was arrested on multiple criminal charges Monday, June13, according to Saugerties Police. Officers were called to a home on Ulster Avenue just...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill Police investigate death of three-year-old

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating the death of a three-year-old child, who was discovered to be unresponsive when they were called to a residence at 82 Edward Diana Way. The child was found in the living room of the home at 8...
WALLKILL, NY
Times Herald-Record

Woman dead, man hurt in Newburgh fire

CITY OF NEWBURGH - A woman died in a fire on Lander Street in the city Wednesday night. A man was seriously hurt when he jumped from a third-floor window to escape the flames and landed on the front steps of the building. According to a news release issued by...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Middletown in ‘targeted attack’

MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating a shooting that took place just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in which a 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm. The incident in the area of 17 Chestnut Street was a targeted attack on the victim and not the result of a random act of violence, police said. The suspect or suspects remained at large as of Tuesday night, but police said the risk to the general public remains low.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two women shot at park refuse to cooperate with police investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police investigating a report of shots fired on Harrison Street Monday night heard additional gunfire in the vicinity of King Street Park and additional units responded to the second location. City 911 received a report of a fight and shots fired at the park as officers were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

