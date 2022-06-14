Middletown shooting under investigation

GOSHEN – Route 17 eastbound between exit 122 in the Town of Wallkill and 122A in the Town of Goshen was shut down for hours late Friday morning because of a fatal accident, police said. One person is believed to have been killed. State Police are investigating the incident.
WEST NYACK – A Greenwood Lake man who was reported missing on June 14 was found dead in a West Nyack residence and on Friday, June 17, a West Nyack man was arrested for murder. State Police arrested Joseph Janulewicz, 63, on a murder charge in the death of...
A hazmat incident sent three people to the hospital in the Village of Montgomery Thursday. State police say it happened when ammonium sulfate was released into the air from a building on Factory Road. The three were taken to the hospital as a precaution. It is not clear what led...
WHITE PLAINS – A Brooklyn resident was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for an armed attack on a group of workers, including school bus drivers, employed by Royal Coach Lines at the company’s Greenburgh bus depot in 2018. Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Tony Mauro,...
A Hudson Valley father was killed in a head-on crash in Orange County on the Palisades. Three others were injured. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange and Rockland counties confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orange County, on the border with Rockland County.
CHESTNUT RIDGE – Three men were arrested early Thursday morning as they were removing catalytic converters from school buses at the Chestnut Ridge Transportation facility. Those devices, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are worth a lot of money as they are lined with platinum. Ramapo...
A man from the region is facing charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun. Ulster County resident Weston Smith, age 33, of Saugerties, was arrested on multiple criminal charges Monday, June13, according to Saugerties Police. Officers were called to a home on Ulster Avenue just...
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating the death of a three-year-old child, who was discovered to be unresponsive when they were called to a residence at 82 Edward Diana Way. The child was found in the living room of the home at 8...
CITY OF NEWBURGH - A woman died in a fire on Lander Street in the city Wednesday night. A man was seriously hurt when he jumped from a third-floor window to escape the flames and landed on the front steps of the building. According to a news release issued by...
MIDDLETOWN – City Police in Middletown are investigating a shooting that took place just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in which a 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm. The incident in the area of 17 Chestnut Street was a targeted attack on the victim and not the result of a random act of violence, police said. The suspect or suspects remained at large as of Tuesday night, but police said the risk to the general public remains low.
Two women were shot and police found dozens of shell casings in three Hudson Valley locations during a night of violence. The incidents took place in the City of Poughkeepsie beginning shortly after 10 p.m., on Monday, June 13. Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area...
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police investigating a report of shots fired on Harrison Street Monday night heard additional gunfire in the vicinity of King Street Park and additional units responded to the second location. City 911 received a report of a fight and shots fired at the park as officers were...
State police say a Spring Valley man was killed in an early morning accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. It happened near Exit 18 in the town of Highland just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Police say a car driven by 67-year-old Hugo Vasquez, of Spring Valley, was traveling southbound in...
