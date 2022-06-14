BREAKING: Massive defensive lineman makes commitment to Florida State

The Seminoles land a talented defensive prospect over Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and UConn.

Florida State still has a few roster spots to fill prior to the beginning of camp. The Seminoles entered Tuesday with a projected 82 of 85 scholarships allocated after 2022 offensive lineman signee Antavious Woody arrived to enroll at the beginning of the week.

On Tuesday, the coaching staff got more good news up front, this time on the defensive side of the ball. According to his social media, defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase has elected to commit to Florida State over Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and UConn. The Seminoles hosted Tifase for his final official visit prior to his decision after he reclassified to the 2022 class.

The trip went extremely well as Tifase connected with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Odell Haggins. Coming into the weekend, fortifying relationships with the coaching staff was a big emphasis for him. Safe to say, it went as Tifase planned.

"Amazing guy. Is he [Norvell] like that every day? He's an amazing guy," Tifase said after his official visit on Sunday . "I trust that guy, I feel like I trust that guy. He's very energetic, wise and that's like me all the time. I love that energy."

The Seminoles are recruiting Tifase as an interior defensive lineman as defensive line coach Odell Haggins believes he can slot in as a noseguard or defensive tackle. Haggins has been running point on this recruitment since Florida State offered Tifase in late April.

"Me and coach Odell have had a relationship since he first offered me. He never let go of communications," Tifase said. "We talk probably twice a day every day. It's been a major turnaround. The more they kept recruiting me made me more interested to come here and visit to see what they have to offer to me and what I have to offer to them. It looked like we connected on that and I love them.

While he will have to academically redshirt this fall as a partial qualifier, it will give Tifase an opportunity to hone in on his skillset ahead of 2023. Florida State could potentially lose Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett, and Dennis Briggs to the NFL Draft following the season.

"He might have three guys going to the league this year and those are the guys that are about to graduate," Tifase said. "He basically wants me to come in and fill in that circle and that area. I think that's pretty dope. I think the work that I can put in at any school, what it can have for me, it's very awesome."

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 311-pound defensive lineman will join Florida State this summer. He could begin the enrollment process as soon as Wednesday.

With his addition, the Seminoles have two scholarships remaining to get up to the limit of 85. Tifase is the third interior defensive lineman that the program acquired in the class of 2022, joining Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



