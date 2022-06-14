ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Pro-life Spiderman’ Maison Des Champs arrested after climbing Devon Tower in Oklahoma City

By David Spector
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTDZC_0gAjS5HE00

A pro-life activist was arrested after he scaled an 844-foot building in Oklahoma City, according to a report.

Maison Des Champs, who goes by “Pro-life Spiderman” on Instagram climbed to the top of the 50-floor Devon Tower, Oklahoma City’s tallest building.

When Des Champs reached the top of the building he was arrested by officials who had been waiting for him there, KFOR News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dukSV_0gAjS5HE00
Pro-life activist Maison Des Champs was arrested after climbing the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City on June 14, 2022.
Oklahoma City Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S18Ke_0gAjS5HE00
The “Pro-life Spiderman” climbing the 844-foot building.
Oklahoma News 5

The station’s meteorologist, Emily Sutton, said the winds at the top of the tower were between 35-40 miles per hour.

Des Champs briefly went live on Instagram during his climb and has posted pictures and videos from previous climbs on his page.

Police also said they arrested the pilot operating the drone that followed Des Champs to the top of the building as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uC34I_0gAjS5HE00
Oklahoma City police at the Devon Tower as Des Champs scaled the building.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lotm_0gAjS5HE00
Des Champs has previously protested abortion by climbing the Salesforce building in San Francisco and the New York Times building in Manhattan.
Oklahoma News 5

Des Champs says on his website that he is a rock climber who switched to climbing skyscrapers to protest abortion.

Des Champs was arrested for scaling the Salesforce building to protest abortion about a month ago. The Salesforce building is California’s second-tallest building. Just days later, Des Champs was back at it and climbed the entire New York Times building in New York .

Des Champs said he was inspired to begin climbing buildings to protest abortion after hearing about Dr. Cesare Santangelo , who has been a target of anti-abortion groups.

Des Champs’ website says he also climbed Las Vegas Aria Hotel in August 2021 to protest Nevada’s COVID-19 mandates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#San Francisco#Manhattan#Kfor News#Oklahoma City Police#Oklahoma News#The New York Times
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy