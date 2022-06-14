ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

By Jessica Bennett
 3 days ago

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Sharon Osbourne has provided fans with an update following husband Ozzy Osbourne’s surgery.
A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the source added.

“This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019.”

Sharon updated fans on Ozzy’s recovery via Instagram.
The 2019 fall at his Los Angeles home — which required 15 screws to be inserted in his spine – only exasperated injuries sustained from a quad biking accident in 2003.

In an interview on Britain’s “The Talk,” Sharon described the latest operation as “major” and said it could “determine the rest of his life.”

According to Sharon, Ozzy is recovering well following surgery.
Prior to Monday’s procedure, the Prince of Darkness shared lyrics from his 2010 song “I Love You All” to his Instagram Story, zeroing in on the lyrics, “For all these years you’ve stood by me / God bless, I love you all.”

The surgery is just the latest health news from the Black Sabbath frontman, as he was diagnosed with stage 2 Parkinson’s disease in 2020.

The rocker was diagnosed with stage 2 Parkinson’s disease in 2020.
“There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s — it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” Sharon, 69, explained at the time.

“And it’s, it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Susan Wagner
3d ago

Ozzy and Sharon glad ozzy made it through surgery.Stay strong Sharon you are a beautiful person.Love to you both always.

Perry Kennedy
3d ago

god bless you OZZY AND SHARON god speed on recovery. what a legend and a god of rock and roll history

thomas
3d ago

Sending love and good thoughts Love Ozzy and Sharon. He is surrounded by so much love.❤️🤘🏼❤️

