New York City, NY

Muggers indicted over stabbing of hero NYC pizzeria owner Louie Suljovic

By Emily Crane
 3 days ago

Two men have been indicted on attempted murder charges in the attack of a Queens pizzeria owner and his dad who were stabbed multiple times after jumping in to prevent a woman from being mugged, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Robert Whack, 30, and Supreme Gooding, 18, were arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on attempted murder, assault and robbery charges over the March 26 attack outside the Elmhurst slice shop.

They were also indicted in connection with a separate attack on a 75-year-old woman 10 days earlier, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.

Whack and Gooding allegedly targeted the elderly woman as she entered her 64th Street apartment building. They were captured on surveillance video allegedly fleeing the scene with the victim’s purse immediately after, the DA said.

The pair then allegedly attacked the second victim, a 61-year-old woman, after she tried to stop them from stealing her purse near Louie’s pizzeria in Elmhurst.

Robert Whack and Supreme Gooding were indicted on attempted murder charges in an attack against Louie's owner Louie Suljovic, Cazim Suljovic and a 61-year-old woman.
NYPD 110th Precinct

Louie Suljovic, 38, and his 68-year-old father Cazim Suljovic witnessed the ordeal — and ran to fight off the alleged knife-wielding muggers .

Whack and Gooding are accused of stabbing the elder Suljovic nine times in the chest and back, causing him to suffer a collapsed lung.

Louie also suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed in the back, while the woman suffered a single stab wound to her back in the frenzied attack.

Louie Suljovic says he "wouldn't hesitate" to stop another person from being robbed or stabbed.
Louie's Pizza/Instagram
Louie Suljovic prepares a pizza behind the counter of Louie's Pizzeria & Restaurant.
NYPD 110th Precinct

All three victims were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital as cops nabbed the two suspects near the scene. A bloodied knife was allegedly discovered stashed inside Whack’s jacket pocket.

“As alleged, the defendants targeted two women to steal their handbags and stabbed two good Samaritans who selflessly intervened during one of the incidents,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost but we will not allow senseless violence to become the norm in our communities. Both defendants now face serious charges for their alleged actions.”

Eun Hee Cheng eats a slice of pizza with Louie Suljovic at Louie's Pizzeria.
Gabriella Bass

If convicted, Whack and Gooding each face up to 25 years in prison.

Louie, who reopened his pizzeria just a week after being hospitalized, insisted at the time that he wouldn’t hesitate again to jump in and help – because he’s a New Yorker.

“Absolutely I would do it again, in a heartbeat. Why would I do it again knowing full well the consequences? That’s the way we are. You can’t change who you are,” he said.

Cazim Sulijovic (right) endured a collapsed lung after being stabbed nine times.
J. Messerschmidt

“I’m here to help my neighbors. At night time I can go to sleep easy knowing I did something to help somebody else,” he added. “I’m not a hero, I’m a New Yorker.”

