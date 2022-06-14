ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Herm Edwards runs ‘biggest dumpster fire in college football’: Coach

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s safe to say that this college football coach isn’t the biggest fan of Herm Edwards.

In the Arizona State section of Athlon Sports’ college football preview, an anonymous coach ripped apart Edwards and his Sun Devils.

“This is the biggest dumpster fire in college football,” the coach said. “It is absolutely mind blowing that Herm is still employed, at least in the mind of the coaching community. Everyone knows it’s a ticking time bomb, but no one knows if it’s going off in a month or a year from now.

“They look like a mid-level SEC program when they get off the bus, and you start to see what they’ve been recruiting. Then you finish the game and it’s like playing a MWC team. They’re wildly inconsistent, they turn the ball over, they make mental errors, it’s all stuff that screams no stability. We’ve played them when they’re locked in and physical, and we’ve played them when they’re just not interested in being there.”

Herm Edwards has led Arizona State to a 25-18 record across four seasons.
Edwards, 68, is entering his fifth year at the helm of Arizona State after an eight-year head coaching career in the NFL. He has led the Sun Devils to a middling 25-18 record and just one bowl game victory, a win over Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl.

Last season, Arizona State started out 5-1, only to drop four of its final seven contests.

“This program has the best chance of total implosion midseason because there’s no consistency anywhere: not in the coaches, the head coach, or the roster,” the coach continued. “This program is always good on paper but fails to ever really win consistently, and this is another example of it.”

