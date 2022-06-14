The Best U.S. Open Bet is a Rising Star Whose Odds are 28-1 This Week

Related
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth's agent provides illness update ahead of US Open
Jordan Spieth's agent confirmed to the media on Wednesday aftertoon that his client was battling a stomach bug. But the three-time major champion has reportedly spent the last 24 hours resting, rehydrating and will play the US Open. Spieth's agent Jay Danzi did not go into further detail about the...
golfmagic.com
US Open: RUMOURS flying that more big name PGA Tour stars set to join LIV Golf
Strong rumours have been flying around on social media this week that three, possibly four more big name PGA Tour players could be on their way to join the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Those players, according to one particular Twitter account @flushingitgolf is that Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa...
One of Golf's Most Connected Amateurs Has Much to Say on LIV Golf and None of It Positive
Jimmy Dunne, who was playing golf instead of in his World Trade Center office on 9/11, knows everyone on both sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf rift. And has opinions.
Phil Mickelson’s shocking admission after missing the cut at the US Open
The US Open marked Phil Mickelson’s first PGA tournament since January — and just his second overall event, including the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, which was played last week in London. Mickelson’s return to The Country Club was an ugly one, as he four-putted from 12 feet away on one hole, an embarrassing moment that […] The post Phil Mickelson’s shocking admission after missing the cut at the US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt
Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of. Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he...
golfmagic.com
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies
18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision
While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
US Open fan collapses to floor and holds head after being hit by ball from Phil Mickelson as crowd rush to check on him
PHIL MICKELSON'S US Open weekend went from bad to worse after he floored a fan with a shot on Friday. The 52-year-old American, who is chasing the only major he has not yet won, was bidding to recover from a shocking opening round which saw him end Thursday with an eight-over 78.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PGA Tour suspends Mickelson and all golfers playing in rebel Saudi-backed LIV Series in London
THE PGA Tour have suspended Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and 15 other golf stars who are playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in London. Six-time Major champion Mickelson,51, teed off on Thursday in the LIV Series opener in St Albans, England. The Ryder Cup star was slammed for his...
golfmagic.com
US Open: Abraham Ancer FORCED OUT as Rickie Fowler patiently waits for chance
Rickie Fowler is now the first alternate for the US Open at Brookline today after Mexico's Abraham Ancer was forced out of the year's third major due to illness. Ancer, ranked 20th in the Official World Golf Rankings, has now been replaced in the field by Patton Kizzire. Sam Burns...
Golf Digest
U.S. Open 2022: Rory McIlroy loses his cool in bunker, still makes unbelievably gutsy U.S. Open par
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Even the best players in the world are subject to the penalizing lies to be found at The Country Club. Rory McIlroy took 3-wood off the short par-4 fifth hole to take the trouble out of play, but his poor tee shot found one of the worst lies we’ve seen early this week—his ball burying in the thick fescue above one of the bunkers. He let out an expletive when he arrived to find his lie.
Phil Mickelson completely bombed with four-putt at US Open
Phil Mickelson had a brutal front nine during his first round at the US Open on Thursday that included some terrible putting. Lefty shot a 5-over 40 on the front nine at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He was in position to birdie the sixth hole, but he barely missed his putt. What ensued was a disaster.
Golf Digest
U.S. Open 2022: A tee-time snafu and Phil Mickelson practice round: Former janitor gets his U.S. Open shot
BROOKLINE, Mass. — On Sunday, Luke Gannon played The Country Club in preparation for the 122nd U.S. Open. It was the first time he had seen the course. The plan was to play 18. When he got to the 10th tee, a distance figure in the middle of the fairway waved him up. It was Phil Mickelson. So began the work week of a little-known mini-tour player who is making his first appearance in the national open.
What to Watch in Round 1: Weather, Rebels and a Local Starter
The season's third major begins Thursday at The Country Club. Keep an eye on the skies, the 11th hole and the reception for some by the Boston faithful.
Listen: NBC’s Dan Hicks On Brookline, His Favorite U.S. Open and Ryder Cup Moments
The longtime NBC lead voice remembers the emotional 1999 U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup at Brookline and 'expect anything different?'
Listen: Breaking Down Majors, Money and the Maddening Yips
Host Jay Delsing does a deep dive into a virtual grab bag of golf topics that includes the Women's U.S. Open, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus' generosity, and putting's dreaded physical condition.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
515
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT
Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SIhttps://www.si.com/golf
Comments / 0