The Best U.S. Open Bet is a Rising Star Whose Odds are 28-1 This Week

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Even the best players in the world are subject to the penalizing lies to be found at The Country Club. Rory McIlroy took 3-wood off the short par-4 fifth hole to take the trouble out of play, but his poor tee shot found one of the worst lies we’ve seen early this week—his ball burying in the thick fescue above one of the bunkers. He let out an expletive when he arrived to find his lie.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO