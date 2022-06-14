ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Pro Tours Face Off, and Talking to Two U.S. Open Qualifiers

By Michael Russell,Alex Lauzon
 3 days ago

Sean Jacklin and Taylor Montgomery join the podcast to talk about their big weeks to come at The Country Club.

The PGA Tour took over Canada this weekend, and the headlines were Rory, JT, and Tony Finau, who played together Sunday for one of the most exciting finishes this year. And as hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell share, it came at just the right time.

Across the pond, the LIV Tour burst into reality as they hosted their first "tournament" outside of London. Alex and Michael review the spectacle and wonder about its relevance.

The ladies represented big-time on the DP World Tour, where the Scandinavian Mixed featured both men and women, and the winner, by 9 shots, was female Linn Grant.

Stateside, American Brittany Lincicome played to a T6 on the LPGA Tour while being 28 weeks pregnant.

This week, attention turns to Brookline, Massachusetts, and The Country Club for the U.S. Open. Wonky New England golf will take over the usual "Toughest Test in Golf," while the LIV "stars" make their return to the states. Phil Mickelson's Monday press conference highlighted what may be to come for the PGA Tour defectors .

As the Book Club continues, Alex and Michael recap chapters 6-8 of Alan Shipnuck's "Phil," where we learn about the union of Phil and his caddie Bones, Tiger Woods's explosion onto the golf scene, and Phil's label of "Best Golfer to Never Win A Major."

In Tuned In, Michael celebrated love at a weekend wedding, while Alex was rocking out with the LIV Tour's apres golf concert series.

This week's first guest is a professional golfer who qualified for his first U.S. Open. Sean Jacklin shares his golf story, his plans for this weekend in Brookline, and what it's like playing in a tournament his father, Tony Jacklin, won in 1970.

Another U.S. Open qualifier and past guest, Taylor Montgomery, also joins the pod to chat about what's been going on in his golf world since his last visit, including earning his Korn Ferry Tour card.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex has a new favorite at The Cheesecake Factory, while Michael is snacking on some Old Bay Goldfish.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network .

