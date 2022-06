The price of bitcoin is just a few hundred dollars away from the peak it experienced in 2017, prompting fears of another major sell-off.The cryptocurrency dropped by a further 10 per cent on Wednesday to below $20,200 (£16,500), taking its total losses to more than 70 per cent from its record price of close to $69,000 in November 2021.Falling below $20,000 will mean bitcoin has wiped away all the gains it has made since breaking above its 2017 price record in late 2020, with some analysts predicting a similar capitulation of more than 80 per cent from its current record...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO