Greenwich Eatery Closing After 34 Years In Business, Owners Announce

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Express Pizza and Greco's Bella Cucina, located at 160 Hamilton Ave. in Greenwich Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County market and pizzeria is set to permanently close after more than 30 years in business.

Express Pizza and Greco's Bella Cucina, located at 160 Hamilton Ave. in Greenwich, is officially closing, according to an announcement on the restaurant's website.

The owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues among the reasons for the closure.

"After 34 years in business, we are closing our doors," the announcement reads. "We did our best to support the community during the pandemic but with the addition of rising food costs, and staffing challenges, we aren’t able to recover."

The owners went on to thank customers for their years of support.

"We would like to thank the entire Greenwich community for their support and patronage throughout the years," the announcement reads. "The relationships that we have built and the families that we have gotten to know have created lasting memories and for that, we thank you!"

